On 34th Anniversary of ADA, U.S. Department of Transportation Celebrates Progress Made on Disability Rights Under Biden-Harris Administration

Friday, July 26, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, on the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) proudly celebrates the progress made on the Department’s Disability Policy Priorities. Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, DOT has taken historic steps to improve the safety and accessibility of America’s transportation system for people with disabilities.

Here are some of the Department’s accomplishments on their Disability Policy Priorities:

Safe and Accessible Air Travel

Published the Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights , which describes the fundamental rights of air travelers with disabilities under the Air Carrier Access Act and its implementing regulation.

, which describes the fundamental rights of air travelers with disabilities under the Air Carrier Access Act and its implementing regulation. Established a final rule on accessible lavatories on aircraft , requiring airlines to make lavatories on new single-aisle aircraft large enough to permit a passenger with a disability and an attendant to approach, enter, and maneuver within as necessary to use the aircraft lavatory.

, requiring airlines to make lavatories on new single-aisle aircraft large enough to permit a passenger with a disability and an attendant to approach, enter, and maneuver within as necessary to use the aircraft lavatory. Funded accessibility improvements at airports through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminals Program. Nearly 150 projects funded under this program are improving airport terminal access for people with disabilities.

at airports through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminals Program. Nearly 150 projects funded under this program are improving airport terminal access for people with disabilities. Proposed a new rule to ensure safe and dignified accommodations for air travelers with disabilities using wheelchairs. The proposed rule would set new standards for assistance, mandate enhanced training for airline employees and contractors who physically assist passengers with disabilities and handle passengers’ wheelchairs, and outline actions that airlines must take to protect passengers when a wheelchair is damaged during transport.

Multimodal Accessibility of Public Transportation Facilities, Vehicles, and Rights-of-Way

Funded over $1 billion in projects through the All Stations Accessibility Program at transit and rail stations across the country to ensure all public areas are accessible to people with disabilities, including those who use wheelchairs.

at transit and rail stations across the country to ensure all public areas are accessible to people with disabilities, including those who use wheelchairs. Supported the development of Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines by the U.S. Access Board, which published their final rule on PROWAG in August 2023.

by the U.S. Access Board, which published their final rule on PROWAG in August 2023. Launched an initiative to help state DOTs implement their ADA Transition Plans and to make it easier for the public to access state ADA plans and inventory data.

and to make it easier for the public to access state ADA plans and inventory data. Enforced ADA compliance in existing and new investments in Amtrak stations and rail vehicles. As of April 2024, Amtrak met its ADA responsibilities for 123 (32%) stations, up from 105 (27%) as of the end of February 2023.

Foundational Actions

Strengthened programmatic enforcement of ACAA and ADA requirements , including a first of its kind agreement between the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) and United Airlines to improve the air travel experience for passengers who use wheelchairs and better ensure that passengers with disabilities who use wheelchairs can travel safely and with dignity. In addition, OACP has recently initiated investigations into multiple airlines for violations of disability protections.

, including a first of its kind agreement between the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) and United Airlines to improve the air travel experience for passengers who use wheelchairs and better ensure that passengers with disabilities who use wheelchairs can travel safely and with dignity. In addition, OACP has recently initiated investigations into multiple airlines for violations of disability protections. Published a new FAQ resource for grant applicants to help grant applicants understand accessibility-related requirements and best practices throughout the transportation project planning process. By making information on accessibility more available, DOT aims to ensure that new investments in transportation are designed for all.

