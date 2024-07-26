UPDATE - First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Third Quarter 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors meeting held July 25, 2024, a cash dividend of $3.20 per share was declared, payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2024.



