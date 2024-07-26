SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ford Motor Company - F

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) (NYSE: F). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ford and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2024, Ford issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results, including non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, missing consensus estimates by $0.21, and revenue of $44.81 billion, missing consensus estimates by $70 million. In explaining these disappointing results, the Company cited increased warranty costs and losses associated with its electric vehicle division.

On this news, Ford’s stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 18.36%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024.

