Inferno Capital Group Acquires Stake in Digital Marketing Agency Brand Sharks

Dallas, TX, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inferno Capital Group, a prominent private equity fund based in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a significant stake in Brand Sharks, a rapidly growing digital marketing agency. This strategic investment marks a notable expansion of Inferno Capital Group's portfolio, which already includes verticals in oil & gas, energy, solar, and the digital world.





Founded in March 2024 by digital marketing prodigy Danny Seliger, also known by his online moniker @coolness, Brand Sharks has quickly established itself as a formidable player in the digital marketing arena. At just 21 years old, Seliger has garnered over 1 million followers across various social media platforms, leveraging his extensive online presence to build Brand Sharks into a successful agency. In its first few months of operation, Brand Sharks has serviced over 100 clients and continues to experience rapid growth.

Brand Sharks offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including content creation, social media management, and other marketing solutions. The agency's typical clientele consists of personal brands and businesses aiming to enhance their online presence and scale their operations. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality, tailored marketing strategies, Brand Sharks has quickly earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.

The acquisition of a stake in Brand Sharks aligns with Inferno Capital Group's strategy to diversify its investments and capitalize on the burgeoning digital marketing sector. "We are thrilled to partner with Brand Sharks and support their mission to revolutionize the digital marketing landscape," said a spokesperson for Inferno Capital Group. "Danny Seliger's visionary leadership and the agency's impressive growth trajectory make this an exciting investment opportunity for us."

Danny Seliger, Founder of Brand Sharks, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership with Inferno Capital Group. "We are excited to join forces with Inferno Capital Group and leverage their expertise to accelerate our growth and expand our service offerings," said Seliger. "This partnership will enable us to scale our operations and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Inferno Capital Group's investment in Brand Sharks is a testament to the agency's potential and the promising future of the digital marketing industry. By combining Inferno Capital Group's resources and strategic insights with Brand Sharks' innovative approach to digital marketing, both companies are well-positioned to achieve significant milestones in the coming years.

As Inferno Capital Group continues to expand its footprint across various industries, this acquisition underscores its commitment to identifying and investing in high-growth opportunities. The firm's diversified portfolio, which spans traditional sectors such as oil & gas and energy, as well as emerging fields like solar and digital marketing, reflects its adaptive investment strategy and forward-thinking approach.

For more information about Inferno Capital Group and its latest investment in Brand Sharks, please visit Inferno Capital Group's website.

About Inferno Capital Group

Inferno Capital Group is a private equity fund headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a diversified portfolio that includes investments in oil & gas, energy, solar, and the digital world, Inferno Capital Group is dedicated to driving growth and innovation across multiple industries.

Contact Inferno Capital Group:

Bryce Mathis

bryce@inferno(at)capitalgroup.com



About Brand Sharks

Brand Sharks is a digital marketing agency founded in March 2024 by Danny Seliger. The agency specializes in content creation, social media management, and a variety of marketing services aimed at helping personal brands and businesses scale their online presence. Under Seliger's leadership, Brand Sharks has quickly become a leading name in the digital marketing space.

Contact Brand Sharks:|

Danny Seliger

danny(at)brandsharks.com



