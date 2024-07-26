Shapiro Administration Invests $90,000 in Apprenticeship Training to Address the Growing Need for Skilled Butchers and Meat Processors

Penn State University’s Butcher Apprenticeship Program will provide both classroom instruction and on-the-job training to address a growing industry shortage.

Governor Shapiro wants to open doors of economic opportunity and give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course by investing in all paths to success.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a $90,000 investment in Penn State University’s Butcher Apprenticeship Program through a Foundations in Industry Training (FIT) grant, which provides financial support for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs that enable job seekers to earn a salary while acquiring skills. The Butcher Apprenticeship Program will help to address a growing need for skilled butchers and meat processors as the industry’s aging workforce begins to retire over the next few years.

Workforce training and apprenticeship programs are a key part of Governor Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-2025 budget. Through his $30 million investment in career and technical training, apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs, Governor Shapiro’s budget is addressing the workforce shortage head-on and creating real opportunities for workers across the Commonwealth.

Through the FIT grant, ten students will receive five weeks of specialized instruction at Penn State’s University Park campus in areas of meat composition, anatomy of the animal, knife safety, Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations, and sanitation. Students will then be connected to regional registered apprentice programs for 3,000 hours of on-the-job training where an assigned mentor will help them to learn as they earn.

“The Shapiro Administration knows that investing in our people through apprenticeship programs is a critical step to build a robust workforce and strengthen the Pennsylvania economy.” said Secretary Rick Siger. “DCED is thrilled to support workforce training programs like Penn State’s Butcher Apprenticeship program, which allow students to transition from classroom to career, improve their skills, and fill a growing need within the industry.”

Training programs like the Butcher Apprenticeship Program are vital to Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry which is one of the key sectors in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, contributing $132 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy.

“Pennsylvania families are more aware than ever that local food is fresher and keeps more money in the local economy and in the pockets of local businesses,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Small businesses who want to meet that demand need skilled workers and working capital to buy equipment. The Shapiro Administration is feeding growth opportunities for those small businesses through these learn-while-you-earn apprenticeships and through $500,000 in grants to reimburse start-up and expansion costs.”

Expanding pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships boosts the Commonwealth’s economy by building robust pipelines between schools and the workforce, providing students with family-sustaining wages, while providing Pennsylvania businesses with the talent they need to succeed.

The Butcher Apprenticeship program will take students about two years to complete and meet all requirements to be registered journey workers in the meat processing industry. While some may be hired by their program worksite, the program will also connect apprentices with nearly 500 business and industry partners who are ready to hire. The program is also open to those who are already working in the meat processing industry and want to improve their skills.

“This grant is crucial to the Butcher Apprenticeship Program as it provides essential funding for training,” said Dana Ollendyke, Butcher Apprenticeship Program Coordinator. “The training enables butchers to refine their skills, uphold food safety standards, and sustain quality practices in meat processing, ensuring the program’s viability and contribution to the industry’s integrity and growth.”

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to investing in apprenticeship programs to provide skill-building opportunities for Pennsylvanians and a strong workforce for businesses. Having robust apprenticeship programs across Pennsylvania will provide pathways for workers to earn family-sustaining wages and help build vibrant communities – all without accruing debt. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

