Virtue Recovery Center Launches Groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ Affirming Program

Virtue Recovery Center launches an LGBTQIA+ Affirming Program led by Adam Parker, offering specialized, compassionate care for recovery and mental health.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Recovery Center is proud to announce the launch of its new LGBTQIA+ Affirming Program, designed to provide specialized and compassionate care for LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking recovery. This innovative program will be led by Adam Parker, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with seven years of extensive experience in social work, community mental health, and acute psychiatric settings.

Adam Parker brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep personal commitment to his role at Virtue Recovery Center. As a queer male in recovery, Adam understands the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals.

With extensive experience working with adults in various mental health and substance use settings and volunteering with LGBTQIA+ at-risk youth, he is passionate about creating a safe, supportive, and affirming environment for all participants. His trauma-informed approach ensures that everyone he serves feels understood, valued, and empowered on their path to healing.

LGBTQIA+ Program Overview

The LGBTQIA+ Affirming Program at Virtue Recovery Center is tailored to meet the specific needs of the LGBTQIA+ community. It combines substance use disorder (SUD) topics with LGBTQIA+ issues, ensuring a comprehensive approach to recovery. The program includes:

• Individual and group therapy sessions are led by trained and affirming clinicians.

• Specialty programming that addresses the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identities and substance recovery.

• Culturally competent care that respects and celebrates the diverse identities of participants.

• Family support services to help loved ones understand and support the recovery journey.

• A focus on community building and creating lasting connections among participants.

Commitment to Quality Care

The new LGBTQIA+ program at Virtue Recovery Center is built on a foundation of comprehensive and individualized treatment plans that address the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals. The program incorporates a blend of traditional and innovative therapies, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), mindfulness practices, and holistic therapies. The goal is to create a safe and supportive environment where LGBTQIA+ individuals can heal and thrive.

"Our commitment to quality care goes beyond treatment—creating an environment of respect, understanding, and inclusivity. We provide tailored support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and veterans, ensuring they feel safe, supported, and empowered to thrive beyond recovery." – Adam Parker, Program Manager LGBTQIA+.

Positive Community Impact

Recognizing the importance of community and family support in the recovery process, Virtue Recovery Center encourages the involvement of loved ones through family therapy and community education sessions. These initiatives are designed to build a supportive network that helps LGBTQIA+ clients break the cycle of addiction and fosters long-term recovery.

"Making a positive impact means standing up for our LGBTQIA+ community and providing care as unique and vibrant as the people we serve. At Virtue Recovery Center, we're dedicated to creating a ripple effect of acceptance, understanding, and genuine support." – Adam Parker, Program Manager LGBTQIA+.

About Adam Parker

Adam Parker holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). Over the past seven years, Adam has worked in various settings, including community mental health centers and acute psychiatric hospitals. His dedication to building robust programs that serve community needs has been recognized and celebrated throughout his career. Adam's work with community members and officials has consistently focused on creating inclusive and effective services.

"I am honored to be a part of Virtue Recovery Center and to lead this groundbreaking program," said Adam Parker. "As someone who identifies as a gay male and is in recovery myself, I know how crucial it is to have a supportive and affirming space. Our program is designed to provide that space and to help individuals on their journey to recovery."

About Virtue Recovery Center

Virtue Recovery Center is a leading provider of addiction treatment services committed to evidence-based care and holistic healing. With locations across Oregon, Nevada, Texas, and Arizona, the center offers a wide range of treatment modalities, including individual and group therapy, medication management, and specialized programs for various mental health and addiction issues. Virtue Recovery Center is accredited by The Joint Commission and is a National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) member.

