BLACK HORSE OFF ROAD INTRODUCES TOTALINER FLOOR LINERS

Custom molded based on the year range, make and model of the vehicle, these new products maximize safety while boasting a sleek, rugged appearance

Consumer demand fuels our innovation, and we take great pride in delivering durable, reliable products that are both stylish and functional.”
— Fadi Ajam
FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To ensure drivers’ and passengers’ safety – and protect the interior of a variety of cars, trucks and offroad vehicles – automotive accessory pioneer Black Horse Off Road is launching their new TOTALINER Floor Liner series.

Designed in complete sets to cover the full passenger floor area of each vehicle, the all-weather floor liners are crafted from black 3.5mm thick thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which shields against spills, dirt and wear. Each set is specifically designed for a particular year range, make and model – 3D laser scans are conducted of all vehicle floor boards, so the liners are custom molded to be a 1:1 match.

The state-of-the-art products provide all-weather, stain-resistant protection against elements like snow, mud, sand and rain, and offer superior grip and traction to minimize slips and ensure secure footing. They are designed for effortless cleaning, as they can simply be hosed off or spot cleaned with a damp cloth for a fresh look.

“When we design new products, we take a lot of factors into consideration,” explained Fadi Ajam, president and CEO of Black Horse Off Road. “Consumer demand fuels our innovation, and we take great pride in delivering durable, reliable products that are both stylish and functional. In the case of our new TOTALINER Floor Liners, passenger safety was paramount, and we took great pains to develop a long-lasting, anti-skid product that would offer peace of mind while maintaining the aesthetic interior of the vehicle.”

The new TOTALINER Floor Liners are available for a wide variety of vehicles, ranging from Toyota, Jeep, Chevrolet and GMC to Ford, Nissan, RAM and Honda. Installation can be done in a matter of minutes.

For more information on the new TOTALINER Floor Liners and Black Horse Off Road’s vast array of other automotive accessories, visit www.blackhorseoffroad.com.

About Black Horse Off Road

Founded by Fadi Ajam, Black Horse Off Road has provided reliable service and innovative products to the automotive aftermarket industry since 2004. Over the past 20 years, the company has grown from a small local automotive accessories’ wholesaler to a globally respected brand, with facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York that allow it to effectively meet consumers’ increasing product demand and facilitate on-time delivery.
With a logo that reflects strength, endurance, and vigor, Black Horse Off Road’s extensive product line includes bull bars and safari bars; rear bumper guards and hitch steps; side steps and running boards; LED lights and bars; OEM replacement and off-road fog lights; as well as fender flares and rain guards. Their high-quality, competitively priced items can be purchased at a variety of automotive retailers and online stores across the country.

Black Horse Off Road
BBT International Inc
+1 7187770092
info@blackhorseoffroad.com
