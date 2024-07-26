Submit Release
Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAVIDSON, N.C., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2024.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit our Investor Relations website here.

Investors:
Matthew Fort
Matthew.Fort@irco.com 

Media:
Sara Hassell
Sara.Hassell@irco.com


