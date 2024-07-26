Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces New Facility Expansion at Its Headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announces a $20 million expansion of its facilities at its headquarters in Springfield, MO. 

Due to record backlog growth over the previous 24 months and strong financial performance, the Company is investing in infrastructure to sustain its ongoing expansion. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2024 and complete in the fall of 2025. The new facility will add 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to production and enhancing the Company’s research and development initiatives.

Paul Mueller Company, headquartered in Springfield, MO, has manufacturing and sales operations in Iowa, The Netherlands, and Vietnam. Paul Mueller Company employees build innovative processing equipment worldwide for dairy farms, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities. http://www.paulmueller.com

Press Contact: Denise Silvey | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000

