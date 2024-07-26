Rail Vision Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

Ra’anana, Israel, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RVSN), a technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, announced today that on July 22, 2024, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company’s closing bid price for its Ordinary Shares was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until January 21, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. During the compliance period, the Company’s Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

If the Company is not in compliance by January 21, 2025, the Company may be afforded a second 180-calendar day compliance period. To qualify for this additional time, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance period(s), including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company’s Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Ordinary Shares between now and January 21, 2025, and will consider available options to resolve the Company’s noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement as may be necessary. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/



