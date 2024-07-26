Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (“Domino’s” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DPZ). Investors who purchased Domino’s securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DPZ.



On July 18, 2024, Domino’s issued a press announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, Domino’s disclosed that it “expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (‘DPE’), one of its master franchisees.” Accordingly, “[t]he Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE’s store opens and closures on international net store growth are known.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $64.23 per share, or 13.57%, to close at $409.04 per share on July 18, 2024.

