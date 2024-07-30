In a Digital Era, Real-Life Alliances Drive Business Success
Internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant contends networking remains an essential catalyst in business growth.
It’s essential to think of digital marketing as a vehicle to develop and strengthen relationships, not as a container in which relationships exist.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant, emphasizes leaders shouldn’t overlook the importance of real-life business alliances when developing business growth strategies. Additional details and tips can be found in “How to Leverage the Power of Networking for Business Growth,” which is now live on HusamJandal.com.
The new report draws on research that demonstrates the dynamic link between networking and positive business outcomes. For instance, sole proprietors were shown to boost business success by 55 percent when networking in one study, while another showed a 40 percent boost in revenue when comparing those who network to their counterparts.
“It’s essential to think of digital marketing as a vehicle to develop and strengthen relationships, not as a container in which relationships exist,” Jandal explains. “Just as email might be best for one type of outreach and paid advertising may be more suitable for another, we must also connect with people on a personal level.”
Jandal notes that networking can help businesses identify opportunities for collaboration, boost brand visibility, expand their capabilities, and more. However, he often finds that the business owners and leaders he consults are uncomfortable with networking or approach it in a transactional way, which can limit its effectiveness.
“Approach networking in a tactical way, just as you would any other marketing initiative, and establish goals,” advises Jandal. “But, focus more on making connections and helping others, so you don’t limit possibilities or come across as transactional, and be on the lookout for potential strategic alliances as you go.”
These alliances, or partnerships formed with complementary businesses, can help both businesses grow but need to be nurtured and managed well. Those interested in developing a more comprehensive digital marketing plan that includes tactics like networking and strategic alliances are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com.
