Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission to Host First Public Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing Meeting

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will virtually cohost the first public meeting of the Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing (Strike Force) on Thursday, Aug. 1, to discuss Strike Force enforcement actions taken to lower prices for Americans.

The meeting will convene with an open-press session with remarks by Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Civil Division and FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. Senior officials from other agencies will then offer remarks as well. The remainder of the meeting will move to a closed-door, private discussion of enforcement-related matters.

The Strike Force meeting’s open session will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The agenda for the public portion of the event will be posted on the FTC’s website prior to the event. A link to view the open virtual meeting will be posted on the FTC’s website the day of the event.

In March, at the sixth meeting of the White House Competition Council, President Biden announced the launch of the Strike Force to strengthen interagency efforts to root out and stop illegal corporate behavior that hikes prices on American families through anti-competitive, unfair, deceptive or fraudulent business practices.

The Strike Force’s membership also includes the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Transportation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Communications Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.