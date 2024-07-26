Geekvape released its first Carbon Neutrality Action Report and joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Shenzhen, China, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 25th, Geekvape officially released its first Carbon Neutrality Action Report (referred to as the “Action Report”), committing to achieving operational carbon neutrality by 2035 and value chain carbon neutrality by 2050. Additionally, Geekvape formally joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) on June 20th，becoming the first non-listed company of vape industry globally to join the SBTi. This demonstrates Geekvape’s commitment to combat global climate change and promote long-term green and low-carbon development in the industry.

Carbon neutrality roadmap with targets and action plans

In the Action Report, Geekvape elaborates on its emission reduction pathways and action plan to achieve carbon neutrality. Geekvape has been working on specific carbon reduction measures in multiple aspects, including sustainable product design, green and low-carbon manufacturing, product recycling, low-carbon operations, and sustainable supply chain. Moving forward, Geekvape will continue to initiate emission reduction actions from its own operation and collaborate with partners across the entire value chain to systematically achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

Geekvape's actions in achieving carbon neutrality

Geekvape has been working on a series of innovations and practices towards carbon neutrality. At the R&D and design stage, Geekvape has embraced the concept of sustainable product design through product platformization, component modularization, and design standardization. In production activities, the company has reduced operational carbon emissions by implementing lean production, energy management systems, and energy-saving technologies. In the meantime, Geekvape actively dedicates its carbon reduction efforts through initiatives such as end-of-life product recycling, low-carbon office and commuting practices and low-carbon community service activities. In addition, the office area of Geekvape's wholly-owned intelligent industrial park was awarded the highest LEED Platinum certification for commercial interiors.





Allen, CEO and Chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee of Geekvape, stated:

"To reach this ambitious goal, we will integrate green and low-carbon concepts into every stage of our product life cycle, reducing resource consumption through improved product quality and production efficiency. Meanwhile, we will actively enhance our supply chain management and continuously strengthen its resilience. Looking ahead, we will seize the opportunities brought by the low-carbon transition, adhere to long-termism, and embed “green and low-carbon” into our corporate culture, ultimately making outstanding contributions to the sustainable development of both the industry and society."





