Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on July 29, 2024

Committees will receive updates on governance policy guidelines and County investments related to climate concerns and Accessory Dwelling Unit production

The joint Transportation and Environment (TE) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Monday, July 29 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update on governance policy guidelines and County investments related to climate concerns.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Vice President Kate Stewart.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Stewart, Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Sidney Katz.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. receive an update on Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) production.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair and Council President Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Update on Governance Policy Guidelines and County Investments Related to Climate Concerns

Update: The joint TE and GO Committee will receive an update on the implementation of Council Resolution 18-804. The resolution, which was adopted in May 2017, requests that the Board of Investment Trustees of the Employees' Retirement System and the Board of Trustees of the Consolidated Retiree Health Benefits Trust explore all means possible to minimize the Board's investments in companies with the largest fossil fuel reserves and apply environmentally and economically-sound decision-making in County investments while ensuring that all fiduciary obligations are met. As required under the resolution, the boards submitted a six-month report in Nov. 2017 and submitted an annual report each year thereafter. The most recent annual report was submitted to the Executive and Council in Oct. 2023.

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Production Update

Update: The PHP Committee will receive an update on Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) production. The term ADU is used to describe a smaller independent residential dwelling that shares the same lot as a detached single-family home. At the meeting, representatives from the Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) and the Department of Permitting Services (DPS) will discuss how the County’s ADU regulations compare to best practices, provide an overview of the permitting and licensing process and summarize existing data on production and licensing. Additionally, representatives from AARP will describe the history of ADUs and how the national conversation on the topic has evolved, provide a summary of national-level data, and identify ways to promote ADU production. Representatives from the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) will also discuss findings and recommendations from OLO Report 2024-4, Accessory Dwelling Units.

