eCommunity™ Fiber Celebrates Six-Month Milestone in Clayton County

eCommunity Fiber is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in Clayton County, GA, marking six months of providing high-speed fiber internet to the region.

Breaking ground on this project brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of a connected, inclusive community.” — Antwon Alsobrook, founder and CEO of A2D, Inc

CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in Clayton County, GA, marking six months of providing high-speed fiber internet to the region. This achievement reflects eCommunity™'s ongoing commitment to bridging the digital divide and enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses in underserved areas.

Since the launch of its services in January, eCommunity™ Fiber has achieved a remarkable 13% subscription rate in Riverdale, demonstrating a strong demand for reliable and affordable internet options. This milestone signals that Riverdale residents were eager for a change and have embraced the new high-speed internet services provided by eCommunity™.

Currently, three residential ISPs, Anthem Connect, ConnectFast, and Culture Wireless, are delivering exceptional performance to satisfied customers in Clayton County. These partnerships ensure that residents have multiple options for high-speed internet, fostering a competitive market that benefits the community.

Keith Quarles Jr., President and CFO of A2D, Inc., the operating company of eCommunity™ Fiber, expressed his satisfaction with the progress, stating, "Our networks have always been open-access, but over the last year, we have really flushed out the full scalable model that addresses marketing, service order automation, operations, customer service, billing, and ect.. The last 6 months in particular have been very exciting with 3 highly active residential ISPs, multiple business focused ISPs, MSPs and others servicing the market. Our ISP partners are very happy and are expanding with us to more markets."

In addition to residential success, eCommunity™ Fiber has made significant strides in its Smart City initiative in Morrow. The construction of a hybrid fiber/wireless network is underway, transforming “Olde Towne Morrow” into a new and improved District. This development aims to create a connected, inclusive community with enhanced connectivity and innovative technological infrastructure.

Antwon Alsobrook, Founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., highlighted the project's significance, stating, “Breaking ground on this project brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of a connected, inclusive community. We are eager to see The District become a hub for tech-centric students, entrepreneurs, and innovators who will leverage our network to develop and test smart city technologies.”

Moreover, eCommunity™ Fiber supports a growing contingent of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Clayton County. These businesses benefit from better service at more affordable costs, thanks to the advanced fiber network provided by eCommunity™.

For more information about eCommunity™ Fiber and its projects, please visit ecommunityfiber.com

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber, powered by A2D, Inc., represents a cutting-edge approach to developing open-access fiber networks dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States. By focusing on underserved urban and rural areas, eCommunity™ aims to ensure that every individual and business has access to essential digital tools for success in the 21st century. The initiative underscores a commitment to digital equity, community empowerment, and the transformative potential of accessible technology.

About ISP Anthem Connect

Founded in 1997 by an Idaho potato farmer seeking better internet, Anthem Broadband has grown to become the leading provider of high-speed internet solutions in Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, and Montana. As they expand their network with eCommunity™ Fiber, they are excited to bring Anthem Connect to Georgia. With a strong commitment to rural and underserved communities, Anthem Broadband serves over 23,000 subscribers while maintaining its core mission to care for and support its neighbors. In addition to internet, phone, and security services, Anthem actively participates in local initiatives that help their communities thrive.

About ISP ConnectFast

Connect Fast offers affordable, accessible and fiber-fast technology that delivers the speed needed for the fastest internet experience.

About ISP Culture Wireless

CULTURE Wireless® provides fast, reliable, and affordable internet solutions for households. Whether people are working from home, launching new businesses, or aiming for high scores, CULTURE Wireless® ensures seamless connectivity. The company offers competitive pricing because internet access is essential, not a luxury. Additionally, CULTURE Wireless® is committed to investing in their communities, fostering growth and connection beyond just providing internet.