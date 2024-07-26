ECO Canada Launches Project Innovating GHG-Reduction, Nurturing Institutions, And Training Enterprises (IGNITE) to Accelerate GHG Emissions Reduction and Foster Low-Carbon Economy

CALGARY, Alberta, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of Project Innovating GHG-Reduction, Nurturing Institutions, And Training Enterprises (IGNITE), an initiative aimed at driving innovation in greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction, nurturing institutions, and training enterprises for a low-carbon economy. The Government of Canada is investing $1 million in support of this project to facilitate low-carbon technology adoption and workforce development, paving the way for significant GHG emissions reduction across Canada.

Project IGNITE is strategically designed to address key challenges hindering the widespread adoption of low-carbon technologies and practices. By focusing on overcoming adoption barriers, addressing the talent gap, and expanding networks for effective initiatives, the project aims to catalyze transformative change in Canada's approach to GHG emissions reduction.

“The launch of Project IGNITE marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to combat climate change and build a sustainable future,” said Sindhu Kampli, Project Analyst at ECO Canada. “Through strategic partnerships and innovative approaches, we are empowering businesses and institutions to embrace low-carbon technologies and practices, driving meaningful progress towards our climate mitigation goals.”

Key outcomes of Project IGNITE include workforce and institutional capacity building, removing adoption barriers, and accelerating climate mitigation efforts. By fostering human and institutional resource development for technology deployment, the project will enable the implementation of carbon reduction projects across Canada, particularly within small and medium-sized businesses and institutional partners.

“Project IGNITE represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to drive innovation in greenhouse gas reduction and foster a low-carbon economy. By empowering businesses and institutions with the tools and knowledge they need, we are making significant strides towards a sustainable and resilient future,” said Dr. Yogendra Chaudhry, VP of Professional Services and ESG at ECO Canada.

“Organizations like ECO Canada are taking innovative approaches to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to building a low-carbon economy. Through the Implementation Readiness Fund stream of the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in projects that remove barriers to low-carbon technology adoption and increase the readiness to deploy GHG emissions reduction projects.”

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

The opinions and interpretations in the publication are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the Government of Canada.

