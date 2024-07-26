Homeless Solutions Division given Preparedness Partner Award

The City of Lawrence Homeless Solutions Division has been honored with a Preparedness Partner Award from the Douglas County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The award recognizes community partners, individuals and organizations who have shown exceptional dedication to creating a more prepared community.

“The Homeless Solutions Division is incredibly honored to receive the Preparedness Partner Award from the LEPC,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of the Homeless Solutions Division of the City of Lawrence. “This recognition highlights the dedication and hard work of our team in striving to create a safer and more prepared community. It’s truly rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged, and we remain committed to continuing our mission to support and uplift those in need.”

In the award presentation, the LEPC praised the Homeless Solutions Division for their work during extreme weather events over the last year. They also emphasized the team’s proactive approach in creating and implementing an effective emergency preparedness plan for The Village.

The Homeless Solutions Division was established in February 2024 as part of the City of Lawrence’s commitment to ending chronic homelessness in our community. Some of the Homeless Solutions Division team’s work so far in 2024 has included:

