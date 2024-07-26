Championing European Gymnastics with Borderless Knowledge enabled by Artificial Intelligence and OriginTrail

Ljubljana, Slovenia, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

European Gymnastics is a sports organisation counting 50 national member federations, and reaches beyond the borders of political Europe. It nevertheless bears the idea of a united gymnastics nation. As guarantor of interests of its around 8,500,000 gymnasts, European Gymnastics represents many different facets. From high-level competitive sports in four Olympic, and three non-Olympic disciplines to leisure sports in gymnastics for all with offers for all age groups, from toddlers to senior citizens. European Gymnastics transmit their understanding of being together beyond borders and set an example in community.







Now, European Gymnastics is launching its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant powered by OriginTrail to drive borderless knowledge in order to further their mission to promote, develop and support synergy among the community to make Gymnastics and gymnasts at all levels, shine. The friendly mascot Luigi who you can meet at all major European Gymnastics events, is now receiving its digital twin. Powered by AI, digital Luigi allows anyone to learn and keep in touch with the European Gymnastics community. From finding the information about the next competition to learning about important events in European Gymnastics history or helping you understand which elements are important for scoring a routine on parallel bars - all can be discovered with the help of the AI-powered Luigi.

The uniqueness of our digital Luigi is that his responses always include sources of information, allowing the user to explore any particular source further. This capability is unlocked by using OriginTrail’s Decentralized Knowledge Graph, which is promising to unlock an even more powerful Luigi assistant as it will allow the initial knowledge base to continuously expand, not only by European Gymnastics’s inputs but also with contributions of the national federations, gymnasts and fans. As OriginTrail is based on blockchain, all such contributions will also be protected against tampering - extending European Gymnastics’s commitment to integrity from the sport halls to managing data.

Today’s launch of Luigi is accompanied by the launch of the biggest sporting event in the world - the Olympic Games. To help you navigate all the performances by European gymnasts in Paris, Luigi is already equipped with knowledge about the schedule and will also be receiving updates about results every day.

“European Gymnastics is excited to keep pushing the innovation in our sport. After being the first continental gymnastics federation to launch a digital cup competition this year, we are now making first steps into adopting Artificial Intelligence and blockchain to improve the ease of interaction with what is sometimes considered a complex world of Gymnastics. This is an important step in our newly adopted Strategy 2030, embracing top technology which has a lot to offer..” Dr. Farid Gayibov, European Gymnastics President.

You can find Luigi’s digital twin on the European Gymnastics website .





