UNITAR and IRF to Train Government Officials from the Caribbean

26 July 2024, San Juan, Puerto Rico – UNITAR in collaboration with the International Road Federation (IRF) will deliver a training workshop on its Management Practices for Safer Roads for government officials from across 30 countries and territories in the Caribbean region.

The Workshop takes place in the framework of the 12th IIRF Caribbean Regional Congress under the title “A Roadmap to a Safe, Inclusive, and Resilient Transport System” in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from 29 July to 2 August 2024.

Participants invited to participate include transportation decision-makers and professionals from Public Works Ministries & Road Agencies, regional institutions & development partners active in the Caribbean, major road contractors and design consultancies, transportation faculties & research institutes, civil society and road safety advocates.

During the training workshop, participants will be introduced to the “Management Practices for Safer Roads Toolkit” and its methodology to provide training on:

Collecting data on the number and location of deaths by road user type

Identifying hazardous and critical road locations and sections where excessive number or severity of crashes occur

Outlining corrective measures

Implementing interventions and monitoring results

A key objective of the workshop is to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, while addressing the pressing challenges faced by the Caribbean, spanning road safety, climate resilience, and the infrastructure requirements accompanying the rise of electric vehicles.