Former Howard Community College Students to Represent Team USA at 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics

Columbia, Maryland, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As athletes from around the world travel to Paris, France to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Howard Community College is proud to be cheering on our former students representing Team USA!

Noah Hanssen – Wheelchair Fencing
A graduate of the Rouse Scholars Program, Noah studied Humanities and Social Sciences at HCC. He is attending the University of Maryland and serves as the vice president of the Fencing Club.

Tatyana McFadden – Para Track and Field
Tatyana is one of the most decorated athletes in Paralympic history with 20 medals and has competed in both the summer and winter Paralympic Games. She co-produced and starred in the Netflix documentary “Rising Phoenix” released in 2020.

Daniel Romanchuk – Para Track and Field
Daniel studied Computer Aided Design during his time at HCC. He earned his first Paralympic medal, a gold, and set a new world record in the 400-Meter T54 during the 2020 Tokyo games. He made his first Paralympic appearance in Rio in 2016.

Jessica Stevens – Gymnastics
Jessica qualified for the Paris Games after winning a bronze medal at the 2023 World Trampoline Championships, making her the first American to receive a medal at the event in nearly 50 years. She earned a degree in criminal justice at HCC and transferred to the University of Maryland.

Maryland is strongly represented in the Paris 2024 delegation with twenty-four athletes competing. Learn more about the athletes of Team USA.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics will be held on July 26 at 1:30 Eastern with the Games running through August 11. The 2024 Summer Paralympics will kick off with an Opening Ceremony scheduled for August 28 with competitions though September 8. Visit the Olympics website for a full schedule of events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

ABOUT HCC
Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations. 

