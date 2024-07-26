GO2 for Lung Cancer Honors Dr. Pasi A. Jӓnne with 2024 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award
Dr. Jӓnne has had a remarkable impact on identifying risks for lung cancer through his groundbreaking research.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer presented Pasi A. Jӓnne, M.D, Ph.D. with the 2024 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award for his commitment and dedication to research and development of therapeutic strategies for patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutant lung cancer.
Jӓnne is one of the co-discoverers of EGFR mutations and has led the pre-clinical and clinical development of several EGFR inhibitors as well as combination treatment strategies. Most recently, he led the FLAURA2 clinical trial demonstrating the superiority of combining chemotherapy with osimertinib to osimertinib alone as first line therapy for patients with advanced EGFR mutant lung cancer. He is also one of the principal investigators of the INHERIT study, evaluating germline contributions to the development of lung cancer, including EGFR T790M, which builds upon earlier novel research conducted by GO2 for Lung Cancer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber), and the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), GO2’s medical consortium. It is the next round of patient-driven clinical research that studies individuals and families with lung cancer and will evaluate germline genomic risk for the development for the development of lung cancer.
“Dr. Jӓnne has had a remarkable impact on identifying risks for lung cancer through his groundbreaking research,” said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder and board member of GO2 for Lung Cancer. “His research will help unlock the origins of the disease, providing hope to millions of people worldwide. Identifying the genetic risk for lung cancer is essential to improve lung cancer screening, prevention, and treatment.”
“I am honored to receive this award. Research is critical to increasing outcomes of patients with EGFR mutant lung cancer and to our understanding of the genetic risk of developing lung cancer,” said Dr. Jӓnne. “I look forward to our continued partnership with GO2 for Lung Cancer on the INHERIT study to ultimately increase survivorship of all patients with lung cancer.”
Jӓnne is the senior vice president for translational medicine and director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science and the director of the Chen-Huang Center for EGFR Mutant Lung Cancers at Dana-Farber. He is also a senior physician in the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Since 2008, GO2 for Lung Cancer has recognized leaders in lung cancer with the Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award. For more information, visit go2.org.
