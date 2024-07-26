Ken Rendell Praises Rhode Island's WWII Museum's Comprehensive Collection

Display at International Museumof World War II in Rhode Island

Famed WWII Historian Ken Rendell calls the International Museum of WWII in RI "the most comprehensive WWII collection on display in the country."

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Rendell, renowned WWII collector and historian, has praised the WWII collection at the International Museum of World War II in Rhode Island, calling it "the most comprehensive collection on display anywhere in the country." This endorsement from one of the foremost collectors of WWII history adds significant prestige to the museum.

Rendell's collection, once displayed in Natick, Massachusetts, set the gold standard for decades in showcasing WWII history through documents and artifacts. "To have Ken say that about our collection in Rhode Island is incredible," said Tim Gray, President and Founder of the nonprofit World War II Foundation. "We strive to share the personal stories of WWII with students, educators, and the public."

The museum's collection features 6,000 items, covering all theaters of WWII, the Holocaust, and the personal stories of those involved. Recent acquisitions include a French Resistance radio, a D-Day paratrooper's uniform, and a secret map from Operation Market Garden. The museum also boasts rare documents, uniforms, and over 1,000 oral histories.

"We may not have the largest collection, or tanks, but it is the most comprehensive," Gray continued. "Our focus is on personal stories and items used during the greatest conflict in human history." The museum's Virtual Reality center, offering immersive experiences of key WWII sites, has become popular with students and young visitors.

The World War II Foundation has produced 38 documentaries for PBS, featuring narrators like Jeff Daniels and Gary Sinise. The museum also hosts talks by NY Times best-selling authors and has been featured on C-Span. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, the museum offers a hands-on and interactive experience.