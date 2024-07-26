Portland Public Schools Become Winners of a Digital Citizenship Award

Portland Public Schools has been recognized as a Common Sense District for its work educating students on safe and healthy ways of using technology and integrating technology into the curriculum as a learning tool.

It is no secret that technology has become an integral part of students’ lives and their education. Curriculum makers and educators have been figuring out how to integrate technology innovatively. Maine has been a leader in this integration, with many technology-related initiatives and grants.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense District,” said Superintendent Ryan Scallon. “Explicitly teaching students media balance and wellbeing and how to be safe online is a step we are taking to support our ‘Whole Student’ goal in our Strategic Plan.”

The Portland Public Schools have been utilizing Common Sense Education’s research-based digital citizenship resources, working to foster a positive technology culture in the whole community. These resources teach students, educators, and families about internet safety, protecting online reputations, personal privacy, media balance, media literacy, and online relationships. There are lessons for all grade levels, K-12.

Courtney Graffius, District Technology Integration Coordinator, has credited the hard work of librarians and digital literacy as an imperative part of this recognition.

“Our librarians at the elementary level have been the leaders and teachers of these lessons,” Graffius said. “At middle school, it’s been a combination of digital literacy teachers and librarians, and at the high school level, it’s been the librarians taking the lead. This will be a part of the SEL (social-emotional learning) priority for middle school next year and will continue to be part of the work of the librarians at both our elementary and secondary levels. These educators are committed to teaching students essential digital citizenship skills!”

The librarians, digital literacy teachers, other educators, and community of Portland Public Schools are grateful for the support of the Maine Learning and Technology Initiative Ambassadors for helping them become a Common Sense District.

“The Portland Public Schools has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect, and learn, while limiting the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy, and cyberbullying,” according to Common Sense Education. “The recognition acknowledges the district’s commitment to creating a culture where the whole community is invested in helping kids thrive as digital learners and citizens.” The Portland Public School District received the Digital Citizenship Award on June 14th, 2024, being the second in the state (following Lewiston School District) to receive this recognition. Maine’s devotion to technology integration, including resources to national training programs and handbooks, will hopefully help more students and families navigate the challenging process of using media for good.

Common Sense Education, a national non-profit devoted to educating students and families on technology and its uses, awards school districts as Common Sense Districts when they show commitment to using technology in a safe way that helps enhance students’ education.