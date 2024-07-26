July 26, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces $86 Million Multistate Settlement in Principle with Indivior for Its Role in the Opioid Crisis

Attorney General Miyares Announces $86 Million Multistate Settlement in Principle with Indivior for Its Role in the Opioid Crisis

Attorney General Miyares today announced an $86 million multistate settlement in principle with opioid manufacturer Indivior for its role in driving the spread of deadly opioid addictions across Virginia and the country. Indivior produced buprenorphine-based products to treat opioid use disorder. However, as Attorney General Miyares and a multistate coalition of attorneys general allege, Indivior inappropriately targeted its sales to dangerous prescribers – including doctors running pill mills. Indivior also failed to monitor suspicious orders, causing its products to be inappropriately prescribed and used to fuel, rather than treat, opioid addictions.

“The opioid epidemic has ravaged Virginia families time and time again, with big pharmaceutical companies to blame in many cases. Indivior pushed buprenorphine-based products – which are used to treat opioid use disorder - to continue to line their own pockets. It’s wrong to target those trying to recover, and I’m glad we were able to put a stop to it,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The settlement in principle announced today will provide $86 million to participating states over five years, which will be used for opioid addiction treatment, recovery, and prevention programs.

The settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of New York, Illinois, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia in coordination with an executive committee consisting of the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, and Vermont.

