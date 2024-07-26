- Docket Number:
- FDA-1995-D-0149
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the availability of a guidance document concerning the use of pilot facilities for the development and manufacture of biological products.
The guidance document, entitled ``Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research; Use of Pilot Manufacturing Facilities for the Development and Manufacture of Biological Products; Guidance,'' provides guidance by the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) to manufacturers of biological products to clarify the licensing requirements for the use of small scale and pilot facilities for the
development and manufacture of biological products. These facilities are sometimes collectively referred to by industry as pilot facilities.This guidance document is intended to provide increased flexibility for industry without diminishing public health protection.
