Protective Clothing Market Share, Analysis, and Size Current and Future Trends 2024 to 2027

The market growth is driven by the surge in demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing from various sectors and the increase in medical hygiene.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Protective Clothing Market by Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others), Material Type (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Military & Defense, Firefighting, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” According to the report, the global protective clothing industry garnered $8.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The market growth is driven by the surge in demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing from various sectors and the increase in medical hygiene standards across the healthcare industry. However, higher pricing associated with protective clothing hinders market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for protective clothing to safeguard healthcare workers from Covid-19 transmission is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Type

- Aramid & Blends: Accounted for more than one-fourth of the global market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead due to its excellent mechanical properties and resistance to heat and flame.

- Polybenzimidazole (PBI): Estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027 due to increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials.

By End-Use Industry

- Construction & Manufacturing: Held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global share, driven by high labor population and the need for safety.

- Pharmaceuticals/Medical: Estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027 due to the surge in need for safe medical treatments.

Regional Insights

- North America: Accounted for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance due to the presence of various industrial and manufacturing sectors and heightened awareness of worker safety.

- Asia-Pacific: Estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027, driven by rising industrial activities and stringent regulations for protective clothing in construction and other labor-intensive sectors.

Leading Market Players

- Lakeland Industries

- DuPont

- 3M Company

- Ballyclare Limited

- Teijin Limited

- Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

- Cetriko S.L.

- VF Corporation

- Glen Raven Inc

- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

