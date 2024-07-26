The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover Shares Four Steps to Help Heal the Family Dynamic

Through storytelling, writing prompts, and actionable information, the authors share their secret sauce for healing. Bestselling author Leslie Glass (seated) and her daughter, award-winning documentarian Lindsey Glass.

According to Psychology Today, at least one in four people are experiencing estrangement from a family member, and that number is growing.

The book was designed to create hope and healing no matter what’s happened.” — Lindsey Glass

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mothers and daughters already knee-deep in drama and those who want to keep trouble at bay will find a wealth of practical insights on communication, conflict resolution and reconciliation in the new book, The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover.

Written by mother-daughter duo Leslie and Lindsey Glass, The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover is a compelling, vulnerable exploration into communication styles, common areas of conflict, triggers, healing, and so much more, using their own difficult past as the backstory.

“The main message is that we want to love each other, and we want to be loved,” Leslie Glass said. “We can find a way to do that if we understand more about ourselves and more about the other person. You can make your situation better, no matter what situation you’re in.”

In their book, Leslie Glass, a bestselling author, and Lindsey Glass, an award-winning documentarian, get candid about their tumultuous relationship and share the formula that helped them reconnect after being estranged for four years.

“The book was designed to create hope and healing no matter what’s happened,” Lindsey Glass said. “We do recover. We can heal. We can stop engaging in destructive or unhealthy behavior. It just takes some understanding, compassion and practice.”

The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover features an interactive blend of actionable information, compelling storytelling and writing prompts to help bring awareness, understanding, and compassion to mothers and daughters everywhere.

At the book’s core is the four-step process that helped the authors understand each other, ease their conflicts, and rediscover their appreciation and love:

• Revealing Your Back Story

• Exploring Your Emotional and Personality Styles

• Understanding Your Conflicts and Triggers

• Learning the Tools to Restore the Love

Along the way, readers learn empowering insights about the impact of generational trauma; the most common issues mothers and daughters fight about and why; how to nurture forgiveness and healing; and whether family members should reconcile at all and how to do so safely.

“If you take the time to figure out what’s at the root of these things and then find the compassion and the respect to treat this precious person a little bit better knowing what they’re going through, I think the relationship can be so much stronger,” Lindsey Glass added.

About the Authors

Lindsey Glass grew up in New York City and received her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and her M.A. from New York University. She is an author, screenwriter and cofounder of Reach Out Recovery, where her articles about relationships and recovery reach millions of readers worldwide. Lindsey has written screenplays and TV shows, and has co-produced award-winning documentaries, including The Secret World of Recovery and The Silent Majority, which premiered on PBS in 2014. Lindsey has worked in publishing and communications and served as a recovery advocate for 20 years, from testifying in Congress to teaching her 2019 self-help book, 100 Tips for Growing Up, to recovery and gang reentry programs. Lindsey is a frequently featured speaker, a proud member of Rotary International and a practicing Buddhist. She lives in Los Angeles.

Leslie Glass, along with her daughter, Lindsey, is editor of the popular online recovery and wellness magazine Reach Out Recovery. Together they produced the 2016 ASAM media award-winning documentary, The Secret World of Recovery and the WEDU/PBS special The Silent Majority. Leslie Glass is a journalist and the author of 12 novels, including nine USA Today and New York Times bestselling suspense novels featuring NYPD Det. Sgt. April Woo. She is the author of The Teen Guide to Health, and recovery workbooks Find Your True Colors in 12 Steps and the children's coloring book, The 8 C's that Help Me Be All Right. Leslie has worked in advertising, publishing and magazines, and has served as a public member of the Middle States Commission of Higher Education, a trustee of The New York Police Foundation and as Vice President of the Asolo Repertory Theatre. She is a member of Rotary International and a recovery, teen mental health and family wellness advocate. She lives in Sarasota, Florida.

For more information, please visit https://reachoutrecovery.com/, or visit them on Instagram and TikTok (@ReachOutRecovery or @lindseyglassauthor); or on Facebook (Leslie Glass or Lindsey Glass).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Mother-Daughter-Relationship-Makeover-Steps-Bring/dp/0757325068/

The Mother-Daughter Relationship Makeover Four Steps To Bring Back The Love

Publisher: HCI Books

ISBN-10: ‎0757325068

ISBN-13: ‎978-0757325069

Available from Amazon.com