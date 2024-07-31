South Shores Detox Expands Accredited Addiction Treatment Services in Orange County

South Shores Detox offers Joint Commission accredited treatment in Orange County South Shores accredited Orange County addiction treatment center offers individualized programs of support South Shores Detox provides clients with a full continuum of detox and treatment programs South Shores encourages those struggling to make the confidential call for recovery support

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Shores Detox, a leading provider of addiction treatment in Orange County, announces the expansion of its comprehensive substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment programs. The facility, accredited by both the Joint Commission and the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), offers a wide range of evidence-based therapies to address the complex needs of individuals struggling with addiction.Located in the heart of Orange County, South Shores Detox provides convenient access to high-quality care for residents of Huntington Beach , Anaheim, Santa Ana, and surrounding areas. The facility's strategic location allows clients to receive top-tier treatment while maintaining proximity to their support systems and daily responsibilities."Our goal is to make addiction treatment in Orange County as accessible and effective as possible," said a spokesperson for South Shores Detox. "We understand that seeking help for substance abuse can be challenging, which is why we've designed our programs to accommodate various lifestyles and recovery needs."South Shores Detox offers a continuum of care that includes medically supervised detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. The facility's dual diagnosis capabilities enable simultaneous treatment of co-occurring mental health disorders, addressing the root causes of addiction and promoting lasting recovery for Santa Ana residents and those across Southern California.The treatment center employs a multidisciplinary team of addiction specialists, including board-certified physicians, licensed therapists, and experienced support staff. This diverse expertise allows for personalized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique circumstances and recovery goals. In addition to traditional evidence-based therapies, South Shores Detox incorporates holistic approaches such as mindfulness training, nutritional counseling, and experiential therapies. These complementary modalities support overall well-being and provide clients with a comprehensive toolkit for maintaining sobriety beyond their time in treatment.The facility's Joint Commission and DHCS accreditations underscore its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care in the field of addiction treatment. These certifications assure clients and their families that South Shores Detox adheres to rigorous quality and safety guidelines."We're proud to offer Joint Commission and DHCS accredited programs to our community," the spokesperson added. "These accreditations reflect our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care and support to those seeking addiction treatment in Orange County."As substance abuse continues to impact communities like Anaheim and across Orange County, South Shores Detox remains at the forefront of addressing this critical public health issue. The facility's expanded services aim to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality addiction treatment options in the region.For more information about South Shores Detox and its comprehensive addiction treatment programs, please visit their website or contact their admissions team directly.About South Shores DetoxSouth Shores Detox is a leading provider of addiction treatment in Orange County, offering a full spectrum of care for individuals struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. Accredited by the Joint Commission and DHCS, the facility combines evidence-based therapies with holistic approaches to support lasting recovery and improved quality of life.

South Shores Detox Offers JCAHO and DHCS Accredited Programs for Substance Abuse Treatment in Orange County California