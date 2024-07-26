Blackwell 3D Commences Trading on Upstream Under BDCC

Blackwell 3D Dual Lists on Upstream's Global Securities Trading App

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company focused on revolutionizing the construction industry by printing environmentally friendly 3D homes in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional homes, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading under the ticker symbol BDCC on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and global securities trading app. The dual listing on Upstream works to provide international investors around the world with streamlined access to Blackwell 3D shares using just an app.

Investors outside the U.S. can now deposit or trade Blackwell 3D securities by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/ , creating an account by tapping sign up, and completing a simple KYC identity verification. Then investors may either deposit their BDCC shares, or fund their account with credit, debit, PayPal, USD, or USDC to buy BDCC shares. Note, U.S. persons may not deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream. Trading will commence when an existing shareholder places an offer for sale on Upstream establishing the first trade.

Details on the Blackwell 3D listing and deposit and trading instructions can be found at https://www.blackwell3d.com/non-us-investors/ . The Upstream market is open 5 days a week 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 06:00 am UTC+4 (1:00 am to 9:00 pm EST). Traders on Upstream’s smart-contract powered market will experience real-time trading and settlement, and a transparent orderbook which does not permit common market manipulations.

Existing global (non-U.S.) shareholders may transfer their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol and the number of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, shareholders enter the brokerage firm name and brokerage account number and tap Submit. Finally, they tap Add E-Signature, sign their name on the screen using their finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign. Shareholders will receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdrawal to the transfer agent. Shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

“We are thrilled to dual list on Upstream’s next generation marketplace,” says Blackwell 3D CEO Mohammedsaif Zaveri. “We are adding new value to our shareholders while expanding our company and mission to a modern, global investor-base.”

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up-to-date news.

ABOUT BLACKWELL 3D CONSTRUCTION CORP.

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. owns certain innovative 3D house printing technology assets aimed at revolutionizing the construction industry. Our goal is to specialize in printing fully functional and livable residential housing and small-scale apartment buildings in a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional construction methods. Initially, our focus will be on launching in South East Asia. Our 3D house printing process involves using a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to create the structural components of the house. The printing process is highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision. Our company's unique approach to construction has several advantages. Firstly, our 3D printed houses are much faster to build than traditional houses, taking only a few weeks to complete. Secondly, our process is much more environmentally friendly, producing less waste and using less energy. Thirdly, our construction costs are significantly lower, allowing us to offer affordable housing solutions. We cater to a diverse range of clients, including individuals, businesses, and governments, who are looking for a modern and cost-effective solution to their construction needs. Our experienced team can design customized houses that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. We are constantly innovating and improving our technology to provide even better solutions for our clients.

ABOUT UPSTREAM

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( https://merj.exchange/ ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by Horizon's proprietary, transparency-first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/ . Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted .

