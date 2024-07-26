Submit Release
CVG Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 11335. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 11335. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 20, 2024. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (877) 674-7070 using access code 11335#.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

