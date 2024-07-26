Dennis Smith Entertainment Expands Musical Offerings for Corporate and Luxury Events
Industry leader combines bespoke playlists, live performances, and expert coordination for corporate and luxury eventsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Smith Entertainment, a premier provider of musical entertainment services, is excited to announce the expansion of its offerings for corporate and luxury events. The company’s comprehensive approach to event music, which includes bespoke playlist curation, live performances, DJ services, and full-scale event coordination, ensures every aspect of the music is taken care of.
Service Offerings
Dennis Smith Entertainment's expanded services encompass:
Bespoke Playlist Curation: The company specializes in creating customized playlists tailored to each event's unique requirements. These playlists are designed to reflect the client's brand identity, support the event's energy flow, and incorporate relevant themes.
Live Performances: The company offers a variety of live music options, including:
Party On The Moon: Described as the company’s flagship band.
Funk Cake: A vibrant brass band.
Jessie’s Girls: A dynamic band featuring talented female vocalists.
DJ Services: Dennis Smith Entertainment's resident DJ, DJ Babey Drew, provides expert music playback services, seamlessly adapting to the crowd's energy and transitioning between different parts of an event.
Event Coordination: The company offers a full suite of event coordination services, including pre-event consultation, on-site setup, real-time coordination, and post-event analysis.
Dennis Smith, founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment, stated, "Music is the invisible force that shapes the mood, energy, and success of any event. Our goal is to create a sonic landscape that complements and enhances our clients' corporate messages and goals."
Highlights from Recent Articles
Dennis Smith Entertainment has recently published several insightful articles on its blog, offering valuable guidance on musical event planning and song selection. Here’s a closer look at the key points from each article:
What is Pop Music? The Secret Ingredient to Unforgettable Luxury Events
This article explores the essence of pop music and its role in enhancing luxury events. Key takeaways include:
Defining Pop Music: Pop music is characterized by its catchy melodies, repetitive structures, relatable lyrics, and danceable rhythms.
Pop Music’s Universal Appeal: Its broad appeal makes it suitable for diverse audiences at corporate and luxury events.
Integration into Events: Pop music can create a lively and engaging atmosphere, encouraging interaction among attendees.
Dennis Smith commented, "Pop music, with its universal appeal and adaptability, has become an important part of our offerings. Its catchy melodies and relatable lyrics can help encourage interaction among all levels of employees at corporate events."
Mastering Musical Event Planning
In this guide, Dennis Smith Entertainment provides a step-by-step approach to planning a successful musical event. Key points include:
Defining the Event’s Vision: Understanding the purpose and desired atmosphere of the event.
Budget Setting: Allocating funds appropriately for various aspects of the event.
Venue Selection: Choosing a venue that aligns with the event’s theme and accommodates the audience comfortably.
Performer Booking: Selecting performers who fit the theme and booking them well in advance.
Program Planning: Creating an engaging program with a mix of performances and interactive segments.
Logistics Coordination: Ensuring all logistical aspects are covered, from equipment setup to staff management.
Top 10 Upbeat Songs for Corporate Gatherings
This article lists ten upbeat songs that are perfect for energizing corporate events. Highlights include:
Song Selections: Tracks like "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake, and "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars are recommended for their ability to boost energy levels and encourage dancing.
Creating the Right Atmosphere: Upbeat songs help set a lively tone, making the event more engaging and enjoyable for attendees.
Focus on Corporate Events
Dennis Smith Entertainment places a strong emphasis on enhancing corporate events. The company curates a selection of songs known for their broad appeal and ability to energize attendees, including:
"September" by Earth, Wind & Fire
"I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston
"Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
"I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas
"Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift
Event Planning Services
In addition to musical services, Dennis Smith Entertainment offers extensive guidance on event planning. Their suggested process includes:
Defining the event's vision and purpose
Setting a budget
Choosing a venue
Booking performers
Planning the program
Coordinating logistics
Promoting the event
Engaging the audience
Preparing for the event day
Following up after the event
Dennis Smith, the founder and principal of Dennis Smith Entertainment, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the world of custom entertainment. Known for creating acclaimed acts such as Party on the Moon and Jessie’s Girls, Smith manages a diverse portfolio of elite musicians, artists, and choreographers who deliver tailored performances for a global clientele.
Smith’s background includes being a published author, musician, and composer. He consults with private individuals, non-profit organizations, and corporate leaders, applying principles of structural theory, storytelling, and music composition to elevate events with both visual and auditory excellence.
“Music is the heartbeat of any event,” Smith notes. “Our goal is to create a sonic landscape that complements and enhances our clients’ messages and goals.”
Dennis Smith Entertainment has been involved in several high-profile events, including President Obama’s Inaugural Ball, Eli Manning’s Wedding, the Kentucky Derby, and the Indianapolis 500. The company’s acts have been highlighted in magazines such as Modern Bride, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Vogue.
Smith has also authored "Rock ‘n Roll, Martial Arts & God: Tips on Success from the Masters." In 2022, he collaborated with Robert Fritz to produce the musical play "Elma and The Top," which received positive reviews. Reflecting on his work, Smith says, "Creating meaningful and memorable experiences through music is what drives me. Each event is an opportunity to tell a story and connect with the audience on a deeper level."
Dennis Smith recently participated in the Meet the Creators series, an interview collection that illuminates Dennis Smith Entertainment's expertise. The series highlights how the team collaborates closely with clients to design experiences that leave lasting impressions. “Our team’s dedication to excellence and creativity is what sets us apart. We strive to make each event unforgettable,” Smith concludes.
About Dennis Smith Entertainment
Dennis Smith Entertainment is a premier provider of musical entertainment services for corporate and luxury events. The company is dedicated to delivering customized, professional service to ensure the success of every event.
For more information about Dennis Smith Entertainment and its services, visit https://www.dennissmithentertainment.com/
