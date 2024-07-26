Fantasia 2024 invitees come to Ottawa for a special screening at the KCC

Special Screening and Directors Talk on Aug 3





A still from Director JANG Hawon's <Memory>

OTTAWA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korean Cultural Centre Canada (KCC), in collaboration with the Fantasia International Film Festival (Fantasia 2024), will host a special screening event for short film programme CineMapsosa in Ottawa. Celebrating its 28th year, the Fantasia International Film Festival is the largest genre film festival in North America, known for showcasing fresh and excellent works across various genres. This year's newly established short film programme, CineMapsosa, introduces the works of talented new directors who challenge the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.

Following the screening at the Fantasia 2024 in Montreal on August 1, CineMapsosa will be specially screened at the KCC in Ottawa on August 3. This program includes four short films: <Wanna Die Wanna Kill>, <Memory>, <Hamjinabi>, and <The Rooms>.

Director JEONG Jaehee's <Wanna Die Wanna Kill> is a psychological thriller about a bullied teenage girl who finds herself in a hotel suite for a suicide pact. What happens next keeps the audience tense throughout the film.

Director JANG Hawon's <Memory> is a sci-fi family drama that depicts the experiences of using a robot replica of a deceased father.

Director LEE Sangmin's <Hamjinabi> skilfully portrays the protagonist's fear and anxiety in a prime example of Korean horror.

Director YOU Heeryun's mystery film <The Rooms> uses theatrical direction to depict the helplessness and despair of individuals in bizarre situations.

The special screening at the KCC will feature a Directors Talk session with directors Jeong of <Wanna Die Wanna Kill> and director Jang of <Memory> discussing the planning and direction of their films.

Steven Lee, a programmer at the Fantasia Film Festival, stated, "The CineMapsosa program showcases the potential of new Korean directors through unique genre films such as sci-fi drama and psychological thriller. As the program title combines 'Cinema' and 'Mapsosa (KR: Oh my god)' these films will arouse exclamations of amazement from both film professionals and audiences."

For information on the Fantasia International Film Festival screenings and Korean cultural experience programmes, please visit the KCC Website (canada.korean-culture.org) and the Fantasia 2024 website (fantasiafestival.com).

EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA & KOREAN CULTURAL CENTRE

#101, 150 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario, K2P 1L4

+1-613-233-8008, Canada.korean-culture.org

Contact: PARK, Hyemin (hparkart@korea.kr)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/425929f9-40dc-4551-81ef-3958f373c5c5