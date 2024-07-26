Comprehensive Study on the Web Application Firewall Market: Trends and Future Prospects - 2030

Web Application Firewall Market Size

Major growth drivers of the web application firewall market include an increased market for cloud-based solutions & stringent industry standards & regulations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Web Application Firewall Market," The web application firewall market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.88% from 2021 to 2030.

A Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a security system designed to protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet. It typically operates by inspecting incoming and outgoing traffic, and blocking or allowing it based on a set of security rules.

Request Sample Report at: https://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2759

The web application firewall market is impacted by factors such as growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, increase in number of cyber-attack activities, stringent industry standards and regulatory compliance, increase in application areas, and dearth of trained professionals. However, dearth of trained professionals hampers growth of the WAF market.

In 2020, based on deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the web application firewall market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to factors such as lack of additional capital for procurement of essential hardware and software and high cost of on-premises security deployment model compared to cloud-based model have created hurdles in growth of this model. In addition, impact of increased threat from advanced cyber-attack such as Ransomware have increased adoption of the market among large enterprises.

On-premises deployment mode is most prevalent with large enterprises as it involves significant investments to implement and organizations need to purchase interconnected hardware, servers, and software to manage the system. This model is appropriate for specific applications such as financial and health records with critical data that entails large data transfers and operations. However, origination of cloud computing has reduced cost constraints for most enterprises, which makes latter the most preferred choice of deployment.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2759

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is the fastest growing segment of WAF market, and is projected to keep its hold on the web application firewall market size in the next years. Moreover, incorporation of overall security for IT assets requires network as well as application security and WAF security. The need to safeguard data and rise in awareness regarding security events boost growth of the market across large enterprises. Key factors such as ease of deployment, presence of sandboxing technologies, and advanced detection capabilities increase the adoption of WAF Firewall among large enterprises.

Further, advantages of WAF Firewall over next generation network firewall (NGFW) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) to offer advanced protection capabilities for internal business-critical applications, internet facing websites, and web services is expected to drive the market growth during the web application firewall market forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in investments for web application firewall solutions among countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, and Indonesia fuels growth of the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period, with the highest CAGR. Government has implemented supportive growth strategies to enhance security. Leading players focus on Asia-Pacific to increase their business as the region is expected to witness high growth in deployment of web application security solutions, especially in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/web-application-firewall-market/purchase-options

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Over the last two years, the global semiconductors and electronics industry has seen a variety of changes, with manufacturing and other heavy industries encountering operational issues as a result of the restricted cash flow in the pandemic. Data center services, cloud computing, and other online support sectors, on the other hand, benefited greatly from market changes. Hence, the market for web application firewall solutions is expected to witness a major increase in end-user spending in the future.

Moreover, web application providers for distance learning, teleconferencing, online gaming, healthcare, e-commerce, and entertainment have observed an upsurge in usage as well as boost in revenue. Hence, there is rise in need for such applications to improve their security capabilities. Aforementioned factors boosted the growth of the web application firewall market.

Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd. This study includes Web Application Firewall Market share, trends, Web Application Firewall Market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2759

Key Findings of the Study

1. Based on deployment, in 2020 the on-premises segment dominated the web application firewall market size. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the web application firewall forecast period.

2. Depending on the industry vertical, the BFSI generated the highest revenue in 2020 of web application firewall market share.

3. Based on the organization size segment, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

4. Based on region, the web application firewall industry was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter