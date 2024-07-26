ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results – June 2024

26 July 2024

Compared with May 2024:

median consumer inflation perceptions over the previous 12 months declined noticeably, while median inflation expectations for the next 12 months and for three years ahead remained unchanged;

expectations for nominal income over the next 12 months increased, while spending growth expectations over the next 12 months remained unchanged;

expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months became more negative, while the expected unemployment rate in 12 months’ time decreased;

expectations for growth in the price of homes over the next 12 months increased slightly, while expectations for mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead edged down.

Inflation

The median rate of perceived inflation over the previous 12 months declined noticeably in June to 4.5%, from 4.9% in May. Meanwhile, median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months remained unchanged at 2.8%, after having fallen in May to their lowest level since September 2021. Median expectations for inflation three years ahead were also unchanged in June, at 2.3%. Inflation expectations at the one-year and three-year horizons remained below the perceived past inflation rate. Uncertainty about inflation expectations over the next 12 months remained unchanged at its lowest level since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Inflation perceptions and expectations remained relatively closely aligned across income groups. Younger respondents (aged 18-34) continued to report lower inflation expectations than older respondents (those aged 35-54 and those aged 55-70). (Inflation results)

Income and consumption

Consumer nominal income growth expectations increased to 1.4%, from 1.2% in May. The increase in income expectations was broad-based across age and income groups. Perceptions of nominal spending growth over the previous 12 months decreased further to 5.8%, from 5.9% in May and 6.3% in April. The latest datapoint extends a sustained decline which started in March 2023. Expectations for nominal spending growth over the next 12 months remained stable at 3.3%. However, spending growth expectations across income quintiles diverged, with a decrease for the lowest two quintiles and an increase or stability for the highest three income quintiles. (Income and consumption results)

Economic growth and labour market

Economic growth expectations for the next 12 months turned more negative, standing at -0.9%, compared to -0.8% in May. Meanwhile, expectations for the unemployment rate 12 months ahead decreased to 10.6%, from 10.7% in May, the lowest level since the start of the series. Consumers continued to expect the future unemployment rate to be only slightly higher than the perceived current unemployment rate (10.3%), implying a broadly stable labour market. The lowest income quintile continued to report the highest expected and perceived unemployment rate, as well as the lowest economic growth expectations. (Economic growth and labour market results)

Housing and credit access

In June 2024 consumers expected the price of their home to increase by 2.7% over the next 12 months, which was slightly higher than in May (2.6%). Households in the lowest income quintile continued to expect higher growth in house prices than those in the highest income quintile (3.2% and 2.4% respectively), although the difference narrowed somewhat. Expectations for mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead edged down to 4.8%, from 4.9% in May. As in previous months, the lowest income households expected the highest mortgage interest rates 12 months ahead. The net percentage of households reporting a tightening (relative to those reporting an easing) in the access to credit over the previous 12 months declined further, while the net percentage of those expecting a tightening over the next 12 months remained unchanged from May. Both indicators remained close to levels last seen in the second quarter of 2022. (Housing and credit access results)

The release of the CES results for July is scheduled for 23 August 2024.

