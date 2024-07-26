Automatic by Denso Corporation Wins Platinum in A' Robotics Awards
Denso Corporation's innovative harvesting robot, Automatic, recognized with prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Robotics, Automaton and Automation CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of robotics design, has announced Denso Corporation's Automatic as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Automatic's innovative design within the robotics industry.
Automatic's award-winning design addresses the pressing need for labor-saving solutions in harvesting work, as the global agricultural population continues to decline. By offering a robot that workers can easily accept and work alongside, Denso Corporation's design aligns with current industry trends and provides practical benefits for users and stakeholders in the agriculture sector.
The Automatic harvesting robot stands out in the market with its unique features designed to foster human-robot collaboration. Its eyes, visible from any angle, impart a sense of security, while its soft, fully-tapered surface and pearl-like finish reduce intimidation and generate affinity. The robot's top surface is free of dirt-accumulating recesses, ensuring hygiene in the harvesting environment.
This recognition from the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award serves as motivation for Denso Corporation's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the company to further explore advancements in robotics technology that can benefit the agriculture industry and contribute to a sustainable society.
Automatic was designed by a talented team at Denso Corporation, including Hideyuki Nishino and Go Handa from the Food Value Chain Business Development Division and Production Engineering Division, respectively. Takaomi Hasegawa and Tomoki Ikoma served as directors from the Food Value Chain Business Development Division and Design Division, while Yuji Kawahara represented the Mobility Electronics R&D Division. The design team also included Seisho Inada, Hiromu Arihara, Yuko Kanda, and Jihye Kim from various divisions within Denso Corporation.
About Denso Corporation
Denso is a global manufacturer of automotive components offering advanced automotive technologies, systems and products. We will fulfill our corporate social responsibility by providing the world's first products and technologies.
