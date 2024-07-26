Telecom Power System Market Size on the Rise USD 8.0 Billion by 2034 with 4.5% CAGR Growth| Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increase in deployment of 5G technology is likely to offer lucrative telecom power system market opportunities to vendors. Emerging 5G technologies require high-power density and reliable power supply. Vendors are focused on developing energy-efficient and eco-friendly power solutions.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for telecom power systems (systèmes d'alimentation en télécommunications) is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a market value of nearly US$ 8 billion , according to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research. In 2023, the industry held a valuation of US$ 4.9 billion. The number of mobile subscribers is growing at a rapid pace worldwide due to factors such as surge in population, growth in adoption of internet, and rise in the need for connectivity.

India (1.3 billion), Indonesia (385.6 million); the U.S., (327.6 million); and Brazil (284.2 million) are the top four countries by the number of cell phone users, according to the 2024 World Population Review. These numbers are expected to continue growing with the increase in global population. As per the United Nations (UN), the world population is projected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.2 billion in 2100.

IoT devices connected via 4G and 5G are on the rise in every industry. The World Economic Forum stated that the number of connected things surpassed the number of connected humans in 2022. These connected devices can be found in everyday life such as vehicles, appliances, and consumer products. Thus, growth in number of mobile subscribers and IoT devices is boosting the telecom power system market demand.

According to the IEA, data centers and data transmission networks are responsible for 1% of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. High-efficiency telecom power system solutions powered by renewable energy sources are gaining preference in the telecommunications sector. This can be ascribed to concerns regarding carbon emissions and global warming.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global telecom power system market is forecasted to total US$ 5.1 billion in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the industry is projected to expand nearly 1.6x.

On-grid telecom power systems sales to experience elevated growth in the forthcoming decade.

By technology, DC powered telecom power systems are projected to yield higher revenue.

By power source, diesel-battery telecom power systems to be highly sought after.

Key Trends and Drivers

Public and private stakeholders in the telecom sector are investing significantly in expanding connectivity in rural and remote areas. They are extending mobile network coverage to rural communities across the globe.

Renewable energy is playing a major role in this expansion by creating self-sustaining stations that bring 4G and 5G connectivity to rural villages.

However, high initial cost of deployment and the complexity of integrating renewable energy sources into telecom power systems are some of the factors that are likely to limit the telecom power system market progress to a certain extent.

In April 2024, a major UK telecommunications company collaborated with Starlink, the internet satellite constellation run by SpaceX, to accelerate the deployment of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative. The SRN initiative focuses on bringing reliable mobile connectivity to remote locations faster than traditional methods would allow.

Regional Profile of the Telecom Power System Landscape

Investments in the telecom power system market are expected to be peak in the Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing noteworthy development in the telecom sector, from deploying 5G infrastructure to establishment of fiber optics and data centers.

Statistics claim that mobile telecom operators are likely to incur capital expenditure exceeding US$ 600 billion until 2025, as they roll out 5G and add 400 million new subscriptions to the existing 5.3 billion.

In March 2024, the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) collaborated with Prasar Bharati and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide affordable and accessible digital services in rural parts of India.

Competitive Landscape

The telecom power system competitive landscape matrix is marked by significant developments. From extensive investments in research and development to strategic partnerships, players are attempting to increase their footprint and make their presence known. Some key players profiled in this industry are as follows:

ABB

Alpha Technologies

ASCOT INDUSTRIAL S.R.L.

Cummins Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Dynamic Power Group

Eaton

GE Vernova

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Myers Power Products Inc.

Schneider Electric

Staticon

UNIPOWER

Vertiv Group Corp.

ZTE Corporation

Key Market Developments

In 2023, ABB announced an expansion in its production capacity by pooling in US$ 170 million to accelerate its growth strategy in the United States. This decision rides on the back of meeting rising demand from industry-leading customers, especially telecom power generation companies.

announced an expansion in its production capacity by pooling in US$ 170 million to accelerate its growth strategy in the United States. This decision rides on the back of meeting rising demand from industry-leading customers, especially telecom power generation companies. In 2024, Delta Electronic Inc. demonstrated its unique capabilities to enhance energy efficiency through AI at the COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024. The portfolio showcased an array of smart and energy saving Data Center Infrastructure Solutions, AI server power supplies and cooling systems, all crucial for telecom power systems.

Key Segments Profiled

By Component

Rectifiers

Inverters

Convertors

Controllers

Generators

Others (Batteries, Solar or PV Cells, etc.)

By Grid Type

On-grid

Off-grid

By Power Rating

Up to 10 kW

10-20 kW

Above 20 kW

By Technology

AC Power Systems

DC Power Systems

By Power Source

Diesel-Battery

Diesel-Solar

Diesel-Wind

Multiple Power Sources

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

