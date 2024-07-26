Meridianbet (GMGI) Goes for Gold With Over 1 Million Betting Options for 2024 Paris Olympics

Meridianbet, a Golden Matrix Group company, offers an unprecedented 383 betting options per event across all 45 Olympic sports.

Total of 2,600 different prices available for each match or competition.

Comprehensive coverage includes standard bets, medal predictions, and sport-specific wagers.

Innovative Bet Builder feature allows for even greater customization.

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – As the world’s attention turns to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Meridianbet, a leading global sports betting operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), unveils an unparalleled array of betting options for sports enthusiasts and Olympics fans alike.

Unmatched Olympic Betting Variety Powered by State-of-the-Art AI

Leveraging its recently launched innovative AI technology, Meridianbet is set to offer an astounding 383 distinct betting options for each event across all 45 Olympic sports. With 2,600 different prices available for each match or competition, this amounts to over 1 million unique betting opportunities throughout the Games, providing an unmatched level of engagement for Olympic fans.

Comprehensive AI-Powered Betting Options

Meridianbet's Olympic offerings include:

Standard match/event winner bets

Medal predictions (gold, silver, bronze)

Total medals won per country

Individual athlete performance wagers

Team-specific bets

Bet Builder options for all available markets

Olympics: The World's Premier Sporting Event

The Olympic Games, with their rich history dating back to ancient Greece, represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement. The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature 45 sports, showcasing the world's top athletes competing for glory on the global stage.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

The companies' sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

