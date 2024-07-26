Submit Release
JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,167,000 or $0.89 per share for the second quarter of 2024. Six-month reported earnings are $3,474,000 or $1.43 per share, up from $3,394,000 or $1.39 per share in the prior year, representing a 2.36% increase in earnings.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: “Our earnings increase was primarily driven by our ability to positively manage our net interest income performance, even during a period of rising funding costs.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246
  


