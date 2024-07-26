Food Delivery Mobile Application Market set to grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food delivery mobile application market size was valued at $6,752.32 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $62,836.97 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2030.

IOS deployment platform is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rise in standards of living in the developing countries, increase in expenditure on luxury smartphones, and technological advancements in the design and features of iOS. Android deployment platform contributed the largest share of revenue in the global food delivery mobile application market and is expected to witness second highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to its easy accessibility, open-source platform, and deployment in large portion of smartphone brands.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2212

Food delivery mobile application is a digital platform that offers a wide range of menus, prices, reviews given by consumers, and delivery of the food. The food delivery mobile application offers significant potential to publicize restaurants, franchises, and fast-food chains in local as well as international markets. It offers cost savings, high profit margins, easy access, better customer management programs, and intense market presence. The food delivery mobile application is a collective approach taken by a middleman operator that offers large number of restaurants, their menus, prices, and other features on a single online portal. Further, these applications allow customers to browse through a large number of options, various discounts, customer loyalty programs, and customer reviews to renovate designs and features of restaurants.

High internet penetration, growing online food delivery and increase in adoption of smartphones boost the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. In addition, changing lifestyle in developing countries positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing and underdeveloped regions and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investment on digitalization and increasing alliances and collaborations of various restaurants with the application developers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2212

Region-wise, the food delivery mobile application market size was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2020, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of internet connected devices and rapid digitalization by the local governments. In addition, top players in Asia-Pacific have realized the importance of strengthening the overall food delivery mobile application market to ensure competence and effectiveness of the mobile apps.

The key players that operate in the food delivery mobile application market analysis are Apple Inc., CA, Inc. (Broadcom), Cognizant, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Mendix, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the food delivery mobile application industry.

Trending Reports:

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4078

Neural Network Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2326

Mobile BI Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2341

Business Analytics Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3216

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research