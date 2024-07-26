VCI GLOBAL ENTERS INTO AI COMPUTING ALLIANCE (AICA) LED BY ENLIGHT CORPORATION AND SUPERMICRO

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (Frankfurt: H0T) (“VCI Global”, “VCIG”, or the “Company”), an AI and technology aggregator, is thrilled to announce its entry into a groundbreaking AI Computing Alliance (“AICA”). This is a collaborative initiative led by Enlight Corporation (TWSE: 2438) (“Enlight”), and Super Micro Computer, Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) (“Supermicro”) and other alliance partners including Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), UNIC Technology Corp. (TPE: 5452), Bingo Group Holdings Limited (HKSE: 8220), J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6869), Red Building Capital, ZoobeTek, iSpan International Inc., and Bulky Animation Studio. This alliance will jointly establish the AICC and advance the AI ecosystem.

The first AICC is to be established in Taiwan, spearheaded by Enlight in partnership with Supermicro, Chief Telecom Inc. (TWSE: 6561), VMFive, Infinitix Inc., and Inventec Besta Co., Ltd (TPE: 8201). The AICC will be powered by NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs, which offer 1.43 times the performance speed compared to the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. With 256 units of NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs generating a total of 93 PFLOPS of AI computing power, this AICC is estimated to rank 15th globally in AI computing power, making it one of the fastest AI data centers in Asia. This AICC will deliver premier services by offering GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) for various entities such as governments, financial institutions, and businesses. The Taiwan AICC is expected to commence operations by the end of 2024.

VCI Global will serve as the strategic partner in the AICA initiatives with plans to establish the first AICC in Malaysia by the second quarter of 2025. This Malaysian AICC, which will be replicate the Taiwan AICC’s model, will act as a central hub for advancing AI research, development, and application, driving industry growth and enhancing Malaysia’s prominence in the global AI landscape.

After establishing AICCs in Taiwan and Malaysia, the AICA intends to develop additional AICCs globally, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Indonesia. This expansion aims to meet the anticipated high demand for computing power driven by Large Language Models (LLMs) and the increasing use of AI applications. Research from Marketsand Markets indicates that the global LLM market is expected to grow rapidly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%, projected to increase from approximately US$7 billion in 2024 to over US$35 billion in 2030. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to create AI computing centers worldwide, addressing the growing need for computing power. VCI Global’s involvement supports AICA’s mission to become a leading platform for AI computation, drive technological innovation, and promote the widespread adoption of AI technologies globally.

“We are excited to have VCIG to participate in the alliance to serve our interest in Southeast Asia, where we believe their involvement will further accelerate the success of the alliance. We look forward to developing our next AICC in Malaysia in the near future,” said Mr. Sam Ding, Chief Executive Officer of the AICA Taiwan.

“We are extremely excited about entering this alliance and participating in such a formidable alliance to advance the AI ecosystem to better serve the region,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.