Konstant Infosolutions Expends E-Commerce App Development to Elevate Brand Presence
Mobileappdaily comes up with a fresh list of eCommerce app development companies in India that offer user friendly, succinct solutions!UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecommerce app development is a crucial part of retail e-commerce, and is becoming increasingly important as online shopping continues to grow, converting 10X with a branded mobile app or website. They generate 75% more revenue per customer. They reduce the cart abandonment rate by 80%.
E-commerce apps let businesses expand their global reach and interact with customers on a wider scale. Such apps provide better customer service, builds customer loyalty by offering personalized purchasing experience. They let businesses analyze their activities and use data to customize (1) offers, (2) promotions, (3) contactless payment, and (4) product recommendations for individual customers.
Konstant proudly shares eCommerce app development’s results for the first half of 2024. They delivered adequate net sales, recovering strong post lockdown and potential downtime which lasted for more than 2 years. This represented 10% year-on-year growth at constant currency.
This strong performance was bolstered by broad-based growth across all service offerings (product categories), driven by their unique integrated strategy. They also achieved across geographies, especially in India.
Konstant ensured that the customer ordering app and website that they build are bug-free, robust and tested on several parameters. Admin panel track and manage the online eCommerce business from a centralized window, empowered with advanced analytics and business reports. Delivery agent applications give a feature loaded agent app to enable efficient deliveries with optimized routes, proof of delivery, etc.
About Mobile App Daily (M.A.D)
They are a research firm, based in India, offering latest insights on mobile app development.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant Infosolutions is an app development company in India specializing in eCommerce app development, web development, and mobile app development. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, they deliver customized solutions for business growth on demand. Customer experience, customer loyalty and brand recognition are complementary!
Konstant Latest blogs:
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/ai-in-sports/
IoT in Manufacturing
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/mobile-app-development-companies-in-india/
https://www.konstantinfo.com/blog/flutter-app-development-companies/
Vipin Jain
Konstant Infosolutions
+1 310-933-5465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube