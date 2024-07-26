Global Dipeptide Peptidase 4 Inhibitors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dipeptide Peptidase 4 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.73 billion in 2023 to $11.30 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved access to diabetes treatments, expanding indications for DPP-4 inhibitors beyond type 2 diabetes, increasing use of DPP-4 inhibitors in triple therapy regimens, growing geriatric population, increasing focus on healthcare, increasing focus on disease prevention, increasing oral anti-diabetic drugs, and increasing adoption in primary care settings.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes, growing demand for effective diabetes management, aging population in diabetes incidence, increasing focus on personalized medicine, growing adoption of DPP-4 inhibitors in emerging markets, rising prevalence of diabetes and related complications, and increasing demand for diabetes management.

Growth Driver Of The Dipeptide Peptidase 4 Inhibitors Market

The rising government initiatives for diabetes management are expected to propel the growth of the dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market going forward. Government initiatives refer to programs, policies, or actions undertaken by government entities at various levels (local, regional, national, or international) to address specific issues, improve public welfare, or achieve particular goals. The rising government initiatives for diabetes management are due to economic burden, health equity, and growing concerns about health management. Government initiatives contribute significantly to dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors development for promoting health facilities, ensuring access, fostering innovation, and investment in drug development.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market include Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company.

Segments:

1) By Type: Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin, Linagliptin, Alogliptin, Vildagliptin, Others Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels

3) By Application: Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market in 2023. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Dipeptide Peptidase 4 Inhibitors Market Definition

Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors are a class of drugs used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes by increasing active incretin levels to regulate blood sugar. DPP-4 inhibitors work by enhancing the action of incretin hormones, which stimulate the release of insulin and inhibit the release of glucagon, thereby lowering blood sugar levels.

Dipeptide Peptidase 4 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dipeptide Peptidase 4 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market size, dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market drivers and trends, dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market major players, dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors competitors' revenues, dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market positioning, and dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market growth across geographies. The dipeptide peptidase 4 inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

