21.4% CAGR Cloud Orchestration Market projected to garner $105.07 billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud orchestration market size was valued at $14.98 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $105.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region coupled with the government-driven infrastructural projects. The data generated by edge devices in different industry verticals across the region and increased consumer spending on smart solutions across the countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and India, fuel the growth of the market. In addition, emerging adoption of innovative technologies as well as ongoing digital transformation initiatives in Asian countries, such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, create increased demand for improved customer experiences fueling the demand for cloud orchestration.

The global cloud orchestration market is influenced by several factors such as growth in demand for optimum resource utilization, need for self-servicing provisioning and surge in demand for low cost process setup and automation. In addition, a number of lucrative benefits offered by cloud orchestration such as monitor, alert, and report on unexpected conditions to diagnose root cause, simplify data integrations and automatically apply policies for governance and security fuel the growth of this market.

However, high initial investment cost and involvement of heterogeneous systems create challenges to provide both public and private cloud solutions thus causing difficulty in maintaining operational consistency are factors projected to hamper the growth of the global market to a certain extent. On the other hand, growth in cloud adoption and rise in demand for streamline business process are estimated to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The current estimation of 2027 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 impact has prompted every company and business to shift their business operations towards a remote work environment. As a result of the dire situation, companies began to implement the BYOD program or enterprise-owned equipment. Therefore, the need for cloud orchestration is expected to increase, to provide the necessary access to corporate resources to manage and maintain collaboration and integration with integrated communications and teams and to maintain productivity. Moreover, during the COVID due to work from home policies the demand for cloud-based solutions and the SaaS-based model increased significantly. This has positively impacted the market growth. Incidentally, during the pandemic, cloud orchestration and automation helped eliminate the dependency on staff availability, thus supporting both remote working and ensuring business resilience.

Some of the key cloud orchestration industry players profiled in the report Amazon Web Services, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, INC., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Oracle Corporation and Flexiscale Technologies Limited. This study includes market trends, Cloud Orchestration market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

