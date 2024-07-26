DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 26, 2024.

OKX to List Layer3’s L3 Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list Layer3's L3 token on its spot market, enabling eligible customers to trade L3 against USDT via the L3/USDT pair.

L3/USDT will begin trading on OKX's spot market at 10:00 AM (UTC) on July 30. In preparation for this launch, deposits for the token were enabled on July 26 at 8:00 AM (UTC).

Layer3 is a groundbreaking platform that decentralizes the engine behind internet giants through incentive and identity protocols, acting as a universal connector between blockchain ecosystems. It revolutionizes the way communities are built and value is distributed with its omnichain infrastructure. Users can discover and earn through perpetual incentives, quests, pre-token networks via launchpad, and a unified cross-chain identity system. Layer3 has been designed to make exploring and learning about crypto engaging and rewarding.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.