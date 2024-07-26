Airport Information Systems Market is projected to grow to USD 5.23 billion by 2032 | Exactitude Consultancy

According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: Airport Information Systems Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, SITA, THALES, RTXCorporation, Indra Sistemas SA, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom AG), Siemens AG, ADB SAFEGATE (U.S.), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Collins Aerospace (U.S.), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (U.K.), IBM (U.S.), IndraSistemas S.A. (Spain), INFORM Software (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France)

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Airport Information Systems Market.

The global airport information systems market size was USD 3.68 billion in 2023. The market is projected to grow to USD 5.23 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.58% over 2024-2033.

In order to deliver information, announcements, advertising, aircraft departure schedules, and weather updates, airports and airlines depend on Airport Information Systems (AIS) as crucial technology. They are made up of several subsystems, such as passenger information systems, terminal services, emergency departments, flight information systems, and airport security systems. 88% of airports and airlines expect to implement significant artificial intelligence research and development initiatives by 2022, according to SITA's air transport IT insights.

Passenger needs are being met by the significant investment in aviation technologies; 64% of respondents desire a digital travel concierge. However, because of supply chain disruptions, weaker economies, and airport closures brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been a decrease in demand for airport information systems. The number of passengers flying internationally has decreased by 60%, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and airlines losing approximately USD 371 billion in revenue.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40703/airport-information-systems-market/#request-a-sample

AIRPORT INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET TRENDS

Enhancing Airport Operational Efficiency: The Role of Advanced Technologies in Streamlining Security and Passenger Experience

Airport operational efficiency is experiencing a significant enhancement due to the integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and biometric systems. These innovations are not only optimizing processes but also elevating the overall passenger experience.

At the forefront of these technological advancements is the deployment of facial recognition systems. Passengers now enjoy streamlined processes at boarding gates, luggage drop points, and check-in counters, significantly reducing wait times and enhancing security measures. For instance, major international airports, including Hong Kong International, Changi Airport in Singapore, and Heathrow Airport in London, have successfully implemented comprehensive biometric programs. These systems facilitate seamless and secure passenger verification, thereby expediting airport procedures and minimizing the risk of identity-related security breaches.

Browse Full Report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40703/airport-information-systems-market/

AIRPORT INFORMATION SYSTEMS MARKET GROWTH FACTORS

Skyrocketing Demand for Airport Information Systems: The Impact of Growing Passenger Numbers and Airport Expansion

Airport development projects, real-time passenger data exchange, and increased air traffic are all driving growth in the market for airport information systems. According to the International Air Transport Association, passenger numbers might double to 9.4 billion by 2037, with major increase expected in China and the United States over the following two decades. The need for these systems rises as a result of the growth in air travellers and the corresponding expansion of airports.

The Surge in Airport Information Systems Demand Fueled by Technological Innovation and IT Investment

The increasing adoption of next-generation technologies at airports, aimed at achieving higher operational efficiency and enhancing the passenger experience, has significantly boosted the demand for Airport Information Systems (AIS). This trend is further supported by a substantial rise in information technology (IT) investments from airlines, which is driving market growth.

According to a report by SITA, airports and airlines collectively invested a record USD 50 billion in IT in 2018, underscoring a strategic commitment to leveraging technological advancements for improving passenger services. These investments are facilitating the implementation of sophisticated AIS solutions, which are crucial for managing the growing complexity of airport operations and meeting the rising expectations of travelers.

The integration of advanced IT systems at airports encompasses a wide range of applications, from real-time passenger data exchange to automated check-in and baggage handling systems. These innovations are pivotal in streamlining operations, reducing wait times, and enhancing overall security measures. As a result, airports are better equipped to handle the increasing volume of air traffic and provide a superior travel experience, thus reinforcing the market demand for AIS.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

Challenges in the Airport Information Systems Market: High Costs, Regulatory Hurdles, and Algorithmic Bias

The market growth for Airport Information Systems (AIS) faces significant challenges due to the high costs associated with modernization and the stringent data sharing regulations. These financial and regulatory barriers pose substantial obstacles for airports aiming to implement advanced AIS solutions.

A major concern is the expense involved in deploying biometric devices and integrating various IT systems. The financial burden of these cutting-edge technologies can be prohibitive, particularly for smaller airports with limited budgets. This high cost of implementation can slow down the adoption rate of AIS, thereby restraining market growth.

Furthermore, data sharing regulations impose additional complexities. Compliance with these regulations requires substantial investment in secure data management systems to ensure passenger information is protected. This not only increases operational costs but also necessitates ongoing investments in cybersecurity measures, further adding to the financial strain on airports.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America led the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market, valued at USD 1.04 billion. This regional dominance is primarily driven by the United States, which boasts the highest aircraft fleet and a substantial number of airlines. The extensive network of airports, coupled with significant investments from airlines in airport modernization, fuels market growth across North America. Additionally, the presence of major system integrators such as IBM and Collins Aerospace further accelerates market expansion.

Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific region is poised for remarkable growth in the AIS market between 2024 and 2032. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, and a surge in air traffic, particularly in China and India. In a notable development, the Indian Finance Ministry announced plans in 2020 to develop 100 new airports by 2024. Moreover, the Indian government allocated USD 23.7 billion in the 2020-2021 union budget to enhance the country’s transport infrastructure, further propelling the aviation sector's expansion.

Europe is also expected to exhibit significant growth due to increased investments in the aviation sector from key countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Russia. The presence of leading market players like Indra Sistemas S.A., Siemens, and Thales Group is instrumental in driving this growth.

In the Middle East, moderate growth is anticipated during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the adoption of advanced technologies aimed at improving airport operational efficiency. According to IATA, the air transport industry, encompassing supply chains and airlines, contributed an estimated USD 20.2 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP in 2018. The rising number of airports and the growing tourism sector across the Middle East further stimulate market growth in this region.

The rest of the world is projected to experience moderate growth in the AIS market, driven by an increasing number of air travelers and rising expenditure in the aviation sector from countries such as Brazil and South Africa.

Overall, the global AIS market is set to expand significantly, with regional dynamics shaped by investments in infrastructure, technological advancements, and increasing air traffic.

Key Players

Airport Information Systems Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Amadeus IT Group SA

SITA

THALES

RTXCorporation

Indra Sistemas SA

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom AG)

Siemens AG

ADB SAFEGATE (U.S.)

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

Damarel Systems International Ltd. (U.K.)

IBM (U.S.)

IndraSistemas S.A. (Spain)

INFORM Software (Germany)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

To know an additional revised 2024 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40703/airport-information-systems-market/#request-a-sample

Recent Developments:

Company Development Impact Beijing Daxing International Airport Introduced an AI-driven flight information system that integrates facial recognition technology for passenger verification and streamlined boarding processes. This system aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. Moderate Frankfurt Airport Deployed a comprehensive IoT-based baggage handling system developed by Siemens, significantly reducing baggage mishandling incidents and improving overall luggage management. High Tokyo Haneda Airport Partnered with NEC Corporation to implement a next-generation biometric security system that utilizes fingerprint and iris recognition, expediting passenger processing while enhancing security measures. Moderate Dubai International Airport Announced the completion of its smart terminal project, featuring fully automated check-in and boarding processes using advanced AI and machine learning algorithms. This project aims to cater to increasing passenger volumes efficiently. Moderate London Heathrow Airport Began using a cloud-based Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) platform from SITA to optimize real-time flight operations and improve coordination between airlines and ground services. Moderate Sydney Airport Initiated a trial of blockchain technology for secure and transparent passenger data sharing across multiple airport systems, aiming to enhance data security and streamline operations. High

Market Segmentation

By System

Airport Operation Control Center

Departure Control System

By Airport

Class A Airport

Class B Airport

Class C Airport

Class D Airport

By Type

Airside

Terminal Side

By End-Use

Passenger System

Non-passenger System

By Investment

Greenfield

Brownfield

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Summary

Growth Trajectory: The AIS market is set to rise from USD 3.68 billion in 2023 to USD 5.23 billion by 2032, driven by a steady CAGR of 3.82%. Innovation Drive: Significant investments in AI and biometric technologies are transforming airport operations and enhancing passenger experiences. Increasing Demand: The surge in global air travel and the push for digital solutions are fueling the need for advanced airport information systems. Regional Dynamics: North America is the current market leader, with Asia Pacific projected for rapid growth due to increasing air traffic and infrastructure development. Market Challenges: High costs for technology upgrades and complex regulatory requirements for data management are major barriers to market advancement.

Key Pointers

Market Size & Growth: The AIS market is projected to grow from USD 3.68 billion in 2023 to USD 5.23 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.82%. Technological Advancements: Integration of AI, biometric systems, and other advanced technologies are enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience. Passenger Demand: Increased passenger numbers and a demand for digital services are driving market growth. Regional Dynamics: North America leads the market, with significant growth expected in Asia Pacific due to rapid urbanization and rising air traffic. Challenges: High implementation costs and regulatory hurdles related to data management and cybersecurity are key barriers to market expansion.

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

- Company financial

For More Findings:

Wireless Audio Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41486/wireless-audio-market/

The global wireless audio market size is projected to grow from USD 109.96 billion in 2023 to USD 307.04 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Audio Description Services Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41395/audio-description-services-market/

The global audio description services market size is projected to grow from USD 0.37 billion in 2023 to USD 0.39 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Automated 3D Printing Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41378/automated-3d-printing-market/

The global automated 3D printing market size is projected to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2023 to USD 15.80 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.

Animation Production Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41311/animation-production-market/

The global animation production market size is projected to grow from USD 353.57 billion in 2023 to USD 524.66 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

AR in Education Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41234/ar-in-education-market/

The global AR in education market size is projected to grow from USD 3.47 billion in 2023 to USD 24.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

Android Cloud Phone Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41181/android-cloud-phone-market/

The global android cloud phone market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.48 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.05 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 35.80 % during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41154/artificial-intelligence-chatbots-market/

The global artificial intelligence chatbot market size is projected to grow from USD 5.68 billion in 2023 to USD 24.89 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

ARM-based Servers Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41093/arm-based-servers-market/

The global ARM-based server’s market size is projected to grow from USD 5.76 billion in 2023 to USD 13.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41072/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market/

The global artificial intelligence in agriculture market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 6.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Application Performance Monitoring Software Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41030/application-performance-monitoring-software-market/

The global application performance monitoring software market size is projected to grow from USD 7.48 billion in 2023 to USD 17.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41028/artificial-intelligence-in-energy-market/

The global artificial intelligence in energy market size is projected to grow from USD 5.23 billion in 2023 to USD 22.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

API Management Solutions Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/41029/api-management-solutions-market/

The global API management solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 5.65 billion in 2023 to USD 27.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence for Accounting Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40999/artificial-intelligence-for-accounting-market/

The global artificial intelligence for accounting market size is projected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2023 to USD 39.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40928/anti-money-laundering-aml-software-market/

The global anti-money laundering software market size is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 5.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Android POS Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40920/android-pos-market/

The global android POS market size is projected to grow from USD 11.72 billion in 2023 to USD 71.20 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.

Android Emulator Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40888/android-emulator-market/

The global android emulator market size is projected to grow from USD 218 million in 2023 to USD 327.79 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Applicant Tracking System Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40883/applicant-tracking-system-market/

The global applicant tracking system market size is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.69 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

AI Video Generator Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40808/ai-video-generator-market/

The global AI video generator market size is projected to grow from USD 521.03 million in 2023 to USD 1760.72 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.

Anti-virus Software Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/40805/anti-virus-software-market/

The global anti-virus software market size is projected to grow from USD 4.40 billion in 2023 to USD 7.54 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com