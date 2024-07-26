Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous renal replacement therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for advanced CRRT devices, an increase in the prevalence of incidence of acute kidney injury, a rise in the number of medical applications, a high prevalence of co-morbidities, and continuous research and development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The continuous renal replacement therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidences of chronic kidney diseases, rising prevalence of diabetes, a growing number of ICU admissions, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and expanding applications in pediatric care.

Growth Driver Of The Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the continuous renal replacement therapy market going forward. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a long-term condition where the kidneys progressively lose function over time, leading to impaired filtration of waste products from the blood. The rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is influenced by lifestyle changes, aging populations, and increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension. Continuous renal replacement therapy is utilized in chronic kidney disease for acute exacerbations or complications to manage fluid balance and continuously remove metabolic waste products.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the continuous renal replacement therapy market include Medtronic Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Baxter International Inc.

Major companies operating in the continuous renal replacement therapy market are developing technologically advanced products, such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) platforms, to better serve customers with advanced features. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) platforms refer to the systems and technologies used in the delivery of CRRT, a form of dialysis primarily prescribed to critically ill patients who cannot tolerate regular hemodialysis.

Segments:

1) By Product: System, Consumables

2) By Therapy: Renal, Non-Renal

3) By Modality: Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration (SCUF), Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH), Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD), Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

4) By Age Group: Adults, Pediatrics Or Neonates

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Homecare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the continuous renal replacement therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Definition

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a type of dialysis that provides slow, continuous blood filtration to help regulate fluid, electrolyte, and waste levels in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) who are hemodynamically unstable. It helps manage fluid overload in critically ill patients, particularly those who cannot tolerate rapid fluid removal by intermittent hemodialysis due to cardiovascular instability.

