Global Dental Impression Material Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental impression material market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.71 billion in 2023 to $0.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing dental disorders, an increasing geriatric population, a growing interest in cosmetic dentistry, a rise in awareness about oral health, and growth in dental tourism.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental impression material market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in the prevalence of periodontal disorder, growing medical tourism, increasing disposable incomes, increased focus on aesthetic dentistry, and the growth of dental service organizations (DSOs).

Growth Driver Of The Dental Impression Material Market

The growing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental impression material market. Dental disorders encompass many conditions affecting the teeth, gums, and oral cavity. The prevalence of dental disorders is due to a variety of factors, such as aging populations, stress, poor oral hygiene, socioeconomic conditions, and food habits. Dental impression materials serve as indispensable tools in diagnosing, treating, and managing various dental disorders by providing accurate representations of the oral structures and facilitating the fabrication of customized restorations or appliances tailored to each patient's needs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental impression material market include 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Major companies in the dental impression material market are developing innovative products, such as vinyl polysiloxane (VPS) impression material, to sustain their position in the market. Vinyl polysiloxane (VPS), also known as addition silicone, is an elastomeric impression material widely used in dentistry due to its excellent dimensional stability, accuracy, and ease of use in taking dental impressions for crowns, bridges, and other dental restorations.

Segments:

1) By Material Type: Alginate, Silicone, Polyether, Other Material Types

2) By Application: Orthodontics, Restorative, Prosthodontics

3) By End-User: Dental Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental impression material market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental impression material market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Dental Impression Material Market Definition

Dental impression materials are substances used by dentists to create an accurate replica or mold of a patient's teeth and oral tissues. These impressions are essential in various dental procedures, including fabricating crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic appliances. Dental impression materials possess specific characteristics such as flowability, accuracy, stability, and biocompatibility to ensure precise patient dental anatomy reproduction.

