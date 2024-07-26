Construction Software Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.6%

Construction Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Construction Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.61 billion in 2023 to $4.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to labor shortages in the construction industry have pushed companies to look for software, increasing regulatory requirements, as construction projects have become more complex and larger in scale, the increasing number of stakeholders, widespread use of mobile and tablets.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The construction software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the focus on sustainable construction practices, growing demand for project management tool, building information modeling (BIM) adoption is growing, digital transformation in construction, the need for seamless integration with other enterprise systems.

Growth Driver Of The Construction Software Market

The increasing number of construction projects is expected to propel the growth of the construction software market going forward. Construction projects encompass the planning, executing, and managing of building structures or infrastructure developments from conception to completion. The increasing demand for infrastructure development, urbanization, and renovation projects is driving the increase in construction projects globally. Construction firms utilize construction software to streamline project management, enhance communication, improve scheduling, and optimize resource allocation, ultimately increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the construction software market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Intuit Inc., Autodesk Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Trimble Inc., Sage Group plc.

Major companies operating in the construction software market are focused on developing innovative solutions, such as easy-to-use building construction software, to enhance efficiency and productivity in the construction industry. Easy-to-use building construction software is intuitive interfaces and features for designing, planning, and managing construction projects, streamlining workflows for architects, engineers, and contractors.

Segments:

1) By Type: Project Management, Account Or Financial Management, Quality And Safety, Field Productivity, Other Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: General Contractors, Building Owners, Architects And Engineers, Sub-Contactors, Specialty Contractors

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the construction software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the construction software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Construction Software Market Definition

Construction software refers to a suite of digital tools and applications designed to facilitate and streamline various aspects of the construction industry, including project management, design, budgeting, scheduling, and communication. This software is used by construction professionals such as project managers, architects, engineers, and contractors to improve efficiency, collaboration, and accuracy in construction projects.

