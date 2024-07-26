Construction Equipment Finance Global Market 2024 To Reach $84.73 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

Construction Equipment Finance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Construction Equipment Finance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment finance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $54.39 billion in 2023 to $59.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to Economic conditions, construction industry trends, the growing availability of financing options, the regulatory environment, credit availability, high manufacturer incentives, and high resale value.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The construction equipment finance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $84.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the need for construction equipment, central bank policies and interest rate trends, urban redevelopment and smart city initiatives, growth in the construction equipment rental market, insurance and risk management, and impact of global economic cycles and recessions.

Growth Driver Of The Construction Equipment Finance Market

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the construction equipment finance market going forward. The construction industry is a sector of the global economy, encompassing the processes involved in constructing, renovating, and maintaining structures such as buildings, infrastructure, and industrial facilities. The construction industry is growing due to increased access to flexible construction equipment finance options, enabling companies to acquire advanced machinery and expand their projects more efficiently. Construction equipment finance helps construction businesses manage cash flow by spreading the cost of equipment purchases over time, thus avoiding large upfront expenditures.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the construction equipment finance market include Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Inc., Deere & Company, Komatsu Financial Limited, CNH Industrial Capital LLC, Kubota Credit Corporation.

Major companies operating in the construction equipment finance market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as excavator leasing programs, to cater to evolving industry needs and offer flexible solutions for equipment acquisition and utilization. Excavator leasing programs refer to arrangements where contractors or businesses can lease excavators instead of purchasing them outright.

Segments:

1) By Financing Type: Loans, Mortgage

2) By Equipment: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Concrete And Road Construction, Transportation

3) By Application: Enterprise, Municipal, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the construction equipment finance market in 2023. The regions covered in the construction equipment finance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Construction Equipment Finance Market Definition

Construction equipment finance refers to the provision of funding or leasing arrangements for acquiring machinery and equipment used in construction projects. This specialized form of financing enables businesses to obtain necessary equipment without paying the full cost upfront to preserve their cash flow and working capital.

Construction Equipment Finance Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Construction Equipment Finance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on construction equipment finance market size, construction equipment finance market drivers and trends, construction equipment finance market major players, construction equipment finance competitors' revenues, construction equipment finance market positioning, and construction equipment finance market growth across geographies. The construction equipment finance market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

